Hearing Loss Company Acousia Therapeutics Green Lighted for Game-Changing Phase 2 Trial

News provided by

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

09 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

TÜBINGEN, Germany, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acousia Therapeutics, a pioneer clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of novel drug therapies for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic forms of hearing loss, received approval from the German regulatory authorities (BfArM) for its groundbreaking Phase 2 clinical trial of the etiology-agnostic otoprotectant ACOU085 in patients with cisplatin-induced hearing loss.

Cisplatin-based chemotherapy, a lifeline for countless cancer patients, often delivers an unwanted side effect: irreversible hearing loss, i.e. ototoxicity, which occurs in 60% or more of cancer survivors. This makes the prevention of cisplatin-induced ototoxicity a significant unmet medical need for patients with a large potential market for a new therapeutic regimen. In a recently concluded Phase 1b clinical trial, ACOU085 demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability as well as long local residence time of the proprietary, sustained-release formulation, which is essential for providing extended otoprotection in acute hearing loss conditions such as cisplatin-induced ototoxicity.

The Phase 2a multicentric, randomized, placebo-controlled, split-body trial will evaluate the efficacy of ACOU085 for preventing cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in young male patients diagnosed with testicular cancer. The clinical study will assess several efficacy outcomes for ACOU085, including changes in high-frequency, pure-tone audiometry, speech comprehension in quiet and noisy environments, and otoacoustic emissions. The enrolment of the first patients is expected in late 2023.

Tim Boelke, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Acousia, said: "Cisplatin is a lifeline for cancer patients, yet the heartache of hearing loss it brings is devastating. We are thrilled by the swift regulatory approval of our ACOU085 trial, which validates our development approach and offers the promise of hearing protection as patients battle cancer."

About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech company based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification of small molecules for the effective prevention and treatment of different hearing loss etiologies. Acousia is focused on the development of proprietary drug candidates, which are designed to affect the sensory outer hair cells (OHC) in the cochlea of the inner ear. For example, the unique dual mode of action of its small-molecule Kv7.4 agonists, the acute functional OHC enhancement, and the sustained OHC protection aim to both enhance and preserve a patient's natural hearing. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for both local and systemic administration.

Contact:
Tim Boelke, M.D.
[email protected]
www.acousia.com

SOURCE Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

Also from this source

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics to present key learnings and data from lead development programs at US and European meetings in August and September

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH to share key learnings and data from its lead candidate development programs — clinical stage ACOU085 and late preclinical...

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics to present key learnings and data from lead development programs at US and European meetings in August and September

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH to share key learnings and data from its lead candidate development programs — clinical stage ACOU085 and late preclinical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.