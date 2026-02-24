Hearing Loss in Children: ASHA, EAA Stress Importance of Prevention and Early Intervention This World Hearing Day

Families and Communities Can Help All Children Thrive Through Awareness and Action

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Childhood hearing loss is a growing public health threat in the United States and around the world, but that doesn't have to be the case.

That simple but important message is being championed by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and the Educational Audiology Association (EAA) in recognition of World Hearing Day on March 3rd.

An annual global event, World Hearing Day was established to raise awareness about ear care and hearing health. Its 2026 theme, From Communities to Classrooms: Hearing Care for All Children, focuses on two priorities:

preventing avoidable childhood hearing loss ensuring early identification and intervention for children with hearing difficulties

"We must empower families with the knowledge they need to take charge of their children's hearing health," said 2026 ASHA President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow. "One important step is teaching kids of all ages to turn the volume down on their electronic devices. Noise-induced hearing loss is becoming increasingly common in young people, even though it can be easily prevented. Helping children build safe listening habits early can protect them from irreversible, lifelong damage."

"For children who have hearing loss, we want families to know that early detection and intervention can offer life-changing benefits," said 2026 EAA President Aurora J. Weaver, PhD, AuD, CCC-A. "Services provided by educational audiologists ensure that children ages birth to 21 who are deaf or heard of hearing have the tools they need to thrive in academic settings, social interactions, and at home. The earlier that children get this support, the better the outcomes in all these areas."

Hearing Loss in Children

About 1 in every 500 babies in the United States is born deaf or hard of hearing, making hearing loss one of the most common congenital conditions. Among school-aged children and teens (ages 6–19), nearly 15% have some degree of hearing loss.

Children can develop hearing loss at any age due to ear infections, illnesses such as measles or meningitis, head injuries, or exposure to loud noise. Adolescents are particularly at risk because of frequent headphone use at high volumes, time spent in noisy environments such as concerts or sporting events, and noisy jobs and hobbies.

Prevention

More than 60% of childhood hearing loss is preventable, according to the World Health Organization. Families can reduce the risk of hearing loss at every stage:

Prenatal: Stay current on vaccinations, avoid smoking, and take steps to prevent infections such as cytomegalovirus (CMV).

Stay current on vaccinations, avoid smoking, and take steps to prevent infections such as cytomegalovirus (CMV). Birth to age 5: Treat ongoing ear infections, follow recommended vaccination schedules, and limit exposure to loud toys and white-noise machines.

Treat ongoing ear infections, follow recommended vaccination schedules, and limit exposure to loud toys and white-noise machines. School age through adolescence: Teach children to lower volume on devices, take listening breaks, and wear earplugs in loud settings. Parents can also help by modeling these habits.

Early Identification

Hearing plays a critical role in speech and language development, academic achievement, and social relationships. Undiagnosed hearing loss may be mistaken for learning or behavior problems. All of this can affect a child's success in school and daily life, making early identification and intervention critical.

Intervention options for children with hearing loss may include hearing technology (such as hearing aids or cochlear implants), spoken-language therapy, sign language, or combined approaches. Children with hearing loss often work with audiologists, speech-language pathologists, and other specialists.

Early intervention services are available in most communities to children ages birth to 3. After age 3, children may qualify for services through their local school systems. Educational audiologists work in schools to support students' access to sound and learning in the classroom.

Action Plan for Families

ASHA and EAA encourage families to take these steps to protect and support their child's hearing health:

Confirm that your child received a newborn hearing screening. If your child did not pass this screening, follow up with an audiologist by the time your child is 3 months of age. Children who are diagnosed with hearing loss ideally should start early intervention by 6 months. Learn the signs of hearing loss. Signs vary by age and aren't always obvious. Seek an evaluation from an audiologist if you have concerns. Refer to communication milestones. If a child isn't meeting speech or language milestones, this should prompt hearing testing. Protect their hearing. Lower the volume on devices, use ear protection in noisy places, choose quieter toys, and keep noise machines away from beds and cribs. Practice good ear care. Treat ear infections promptly, and avoid using cotton swabs to clean inside the ear canal. Work with your child's school. Ask about hearing screenings and ways to support safe listening at school events—one such way is to provide earplugs to all students. If your child has hearing loss, learn how you can collaborate with the school to help your child succeed. Act quickly if you're concerned. Even seemingly minor delays in addressing hearing loss can affect learning and communication. Hearing tests are typically covered by insurance. Talk to your child's doctor or school about getting a hearing evaluation.

For more information, visit www.asha.org/public or www.edaud.org/.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

About the Educational Audiology Association (EAA)

EAA is an international organization of audiologists and related professionals who deliver a full spectrum of hearing services to all children, particularly those in educational settings. The mission of EAA is to act as the primary resource and as an active advocate for its members through its publications and products, continuing educational activities, networking opportunities, and other professional endeavors. https://edaud.org/

