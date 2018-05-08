Hearing Loss in Young People, at Concerts of Growing Concern; FEBC Offers Hearing Care Savings

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While many young people may not think about it, hearing loss is a reality and risk for millions of young folks today. The popularity of loud concerts and music festivals could elevate risk for the often-youthful attendees. Drinking alcohol at concerts may also make hearing loss worse, according to a new study. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers savings on hearing care to members to encourage good hearing health.

"Hearing loss is an issue that many kids and even adults below a certain age may simply not be considering," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "But it is a real danger and people may be experiencing hearing loss without even knowing it."

In addition to the ubiquity of headphones blasting all our favorite music at any time, loud concerts present both a short-term and a possible long-term danger for the ears of the concertgoer. Concerts and festivals have been becoming more popular in the United States over the past few years and may continue to do so. For many attendees, any short-term hearing loss after concerts usually resolves itself, but repeated exposure to super-loud music may have permanent effects.

A new study by Dutch researchers found that drug and alcohol use at concerts worsens hearing loss. There might be biological processes making the hearing loss worse, but the researchers also found that as personal inhibitions are lifted with drugs and alcohol, concertgoers are more likely to move closer to the speakers.

FEBC offers savings to members of various plan levels on health and wellness services. Hearing care is included in those savings for eligible FEBC members. FEBC members should note any benefits from FEBC are not insurance and not intended to replace insurance.

"Hearing is a big health concern and we encourage our members to take care of their hearing — whether it's preventative or addressing an issue that already exists," said Martinez. "FEBC has health and wellness benefits that can help address a wide range of other health concerns, as well."

