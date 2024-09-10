Hearing Loss Is on the Rise and Gen Z Employees Are All Ears for Action

TruHearing Survey Showcases Growing Demand for Hearing Benefits

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Gen Z employees continue to populate the workforce, a new survey reveals that hearing loss and hearing healthcare are increasingly on the minds of younger employees.

TruHearing , the market leader in hearing healthcare benefits, conducted its fourth annual Hearing Loss in the Workplace survey, uncovering the evolving healthcare needs of U.S. employees, which includes a growing demand for hearing benefits among younger populations.

In fact, among those aged 25-44, nearly every respondent (99%)1 agreed it is important for employers to offer hearing benefits as part of their overall employee benefits package, an increase from 93% in 2023. Additionally, 83% of that same age group agreed that early detection of hearing loss is important, closely aligned with older respondents aged 45-64 (89%).

Hearing loss is often misconstrued as a health concern only among older populations, but hearing loss among Gen Z is already at 17%2. Between loud concerts, sporting events, frequent video gaming and daily headphone use, hearing loss is affecting people at younger ages, and employers who offer a hearing benefit have an opportunity to stand out to candidates and current employees.

Gen Z consistently rates personal finance and personal health as top concerns for the future3, making robust benefits packages even more attractive to Gen Z employees.

"Health and wellness are top priorities for Gen Z, and it's clear that hearing health is part of that whole health mindset," said Ryan Baum, VP of Business Growth at TruHearing. "The next wave of employees entering the workforce will bring with them a desire for an employer and a benefits package that match their priorities, and hearing benefits present a pivotal opportunity for employers to show that employee health and wellness is their top priority as well."

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the #1 market share leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 160 million people and over 300 partners nationwide. With more than 20 years of experience, TruHearing has the expertise to create industry-leading hearing healthcare solutions customized to match the unique needs of any organization or market segment. Guided by a goal to reconnect people to the richness of life, TruHearing has developed the largest, high-quality provider network offering the most technologically advanced hearing aid selection. TruHearing delivers superlative value to ensure payers and their members receive a flawless experience every step of the way. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" in the state for eight years.

