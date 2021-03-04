Hearing To Rule On Release Of Three Innocent Queens Men After More Than 24 Years In Prison

QUEENS, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- George Bell, Rohan Bolt and Gary Johnson, who were wrongfully convicted of a double murder in Queens and have been incarcerated for more than 24 years, are expected to be ordered released from prison tomorrow, March 5, 2021, at a hearing before The Hon. Judge Joseph A. Zayas.

WHAT: The case of The People of the of the State of New York v.

George Bell, Rohan Bolt and Gary Johnson will be heard by

The Hon. Judge Joseph A. Zayas of the Queens County

Supreme Court.



HEARING TIME / ACCESS: March 5, 2021 12:30 pm New York Time

To access the hearing, please use the following link and

password. Link: http://wowza.nycourts.gov/VirtualCourt/st-

qnsupcr.php?room=st-qnsupcr1 Password: 1250



PRISON RELEASE TIME / LOCATION: March 5, 2021 Afternoon following hearing Green Haven Correctional Facility 594 Rt. 216 Stormville, NY 12582-0010 (845) 221-2711 Media availability at Green Haven.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: A joint motion will be filed on March 5, 2021 at

approximately 8:00 am New York Time by defense counsel

for the three men and the Queens District Attorney office

requesting that the Court vacate all three convictions on the

basis of Brady violations and release them on their own

recognizance.

Gary Johnson and Rohan Bolt are represented by Rita Dave, Esq. George Bell is represented by Marc Wolinsky, Anna Schwarz and Amanda Lee of Wachtell, Lipton Rosen & Katz; Scott Stevenson, Esq. of Aon plc; and David Crow, The Legal Aid Society. The investigators working on the case were Luke Brindle-Khym and Charles Linehan of QRI (Quest Research and Investigations) and Kevin Hinkson. Copies of any of the motion papers and decisions referenced above are available upon request.

Media inquiries should be referred to Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher:

SOURCE Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

