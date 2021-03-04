Hearing To Rule On Release Of Three Innocent Queens Men After More Than 24 Years In Prison

QUEENS, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- George Bell, Rohan Bolt and Gary Johnson, who were wrongfully convicted of a double murder in Queens and have been incarcerated for more than 24 years, are expected to be ordered released from prison tomorrow, March 5, 2021, at a hearing before The Hon. Judge Joseph A. Zayas.

WHAT:

The case of The People of the of the State of New York v.
George Bell, Rohan Bolt and Gary Johnson will be heard by
The Hon. Judge Joseph A. Zayas of the Queens County
Supreme Court.


HEARING TIME / ACCESS:

March 5, 2021

12:30 pm New York Time

To access the hearing, please use the following link and
password.

Link: http://wowza.nycourts.gov/VirtualCourt/st-
qnsupcr.php?room=st-qnsupcr1

Password: 1250


PRISON RELEASE TIME / LOCATION:

March 5, 2021

Afternoon following hearing

 

Green Haven Correctional Facility

594 Rt. 216

Stormville, NY 12582-0010

(845) 221-2711

 

Media availability at Green Haven.


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

A joint motion will be filed on March 5, 2021 at
approximately 8:00 am New York Time by defense counsel
for the three men and the Queens District Attorney office
requesting that the Court vacate all three convictions on the
basis of Brady violations and release them on their own
recognizance.

Gary Johnson and Rohan Bolt are represented by Rita Dave, Esq. George Bell is represented by Marc Wolinsky, Anna Schwarz and Amanda Lee of Wachtell, Lipton Rosen & Katz; Scott Stevenson, Esq. of Aon plc; and David Crow, The Legal Aid Society. The investigators working on the case were Luke Brindle-Khym and Charles Linehan of QRI (Quest Research and Investigations) and Kevin Hinkson. Copies of any of the motion papers and decisions referenced above are available upon request.

