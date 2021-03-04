Hearing To Rule On Release Of Three Innocent Queens Men After More Than 24 Years In Prison
Mar 04, 2021, 16:45 ET
QUEENS, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- George Bell, Rohan Bolt and Gary Johnson, who were wrongfully convicted of a double murder in Queens and have been incarcerated for more than 24 years, are expected to be ordered released from prison tomorrow, March 5, 2021, at a hearing before The Hon. Judge Joseph A. Zayas.
WHAT:
The case of The People of the of the State of New York v.
HEARING TIME / ACCESS:
March 5, 2021
12:30 pm New York Time
To access the hearing, please use the following link and
Link: http://wowza.nycourts.gov/VirtualCourt/st-
Password: 1250
PRISON RELEASE TIME / LOCATION:
March 5, 2021
Afternoon following hearing
Green Haven Correctional Facility
594 Rt. 216
Stormville, NY 12582-0010
(845) 221-2711
Media availability at Green Haven.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
A joint motion will be filed on March 5, 2021 at
Gary Johnson and Rohan Bolt are represented by Rita Dave, Esq. George Bell is represented by Marc Wolinsky, Anna Schwarz and Amanda Lee of Wachtell, Lipton Rosen & Katz; Scott Stevenson, Esq. of Aon plc; and David Crow, The Legal Aid Society. The investigators working on the case were Luke Brindle-Khym and Charles Linehan of QRI (Quest Research and Investigations) and Kevin Hinkson. Copies of any of the motion papers and decisions referenced above are available upon request.
