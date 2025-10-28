HearingLife Honors First Responders with Exclusive Hearing Care Discount

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HearingLife, a national leader in personalized hearing care, today announced a new discount program recognizing the dedication and service of first responders across the country. The initiative provides eligible first responders with a free hearing assessment and 10% off hearing aids* (see office for details).

First responders are routinely exposed to high levels of noise throughout their careers. From sirens to emergency equipment, they are at significantly higher risk of hearing loss compared to other sectors. As many as 40% of firefighters1, 45% of EMS providers3 and 34% of police officers2 have hearing loss, largely due to the noise involved in their work.

This new offer underscores HearingLife's commitment to supporting those who protect and serve their communities by making hearing care more accessible and affordable. The additional 10% off applies to hearing aid purchases by active and retired, volunteer and paid firefighters, police and emergency medical technicians/paramedics.

"Our first responders selflessly dedicate their lives to helping others, often at the expense of their own hearing health," said Dr. Leslie Soiles, Chief Audiologist at HearingLife. "We are proud to honor their service with this initiative, ensuring they have access to the most advanced hearing technology and personalized care available."

Eligible participants can book a free hearing test at a conveniently located HearingLife location through HearingLife.com. The complimentary assessment identifies hearing challenges and provides tailored recommendations. For those who need hearing aids, purchases will include an extra 10% discount on advanced solutions designed to improve communication, safety, and quality of life.

Key Offer Details

Free hearing assessment and personalized consultation





Available to all first responders (police, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics) nationwide

For more information or to find a HearingLife hearing care professional near you, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com/hearing-aids-centers

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national leader in personalized hearing care, with more than 600 hearing centers across the United States. Its licensed hearing care professionals deliver expert evaluations, advanced hearing technology, and compassionate support designed to help individuals hear better and live better. HearingLife is committed to raising awareness of hearing health, expanding access to care, and ensuring every person receives the high-quality, evidence-based treatment they deserve.

* 10% discount applies to Oticon products only. Discount cannot be combined with Care & Share Program or insurance and cannot be used for accessory purchases. Valid ID must be shown to receive discount.

