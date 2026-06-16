HearingLife Opens New Fairfax Center Dedicated to Personalized Hearing Care

Ribbon-cutting event offers free hearing screenings, expert consultations and a firsthand look at today's most advanced hearing solutions

FAIRFAX, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HearingLife, a leader in delivering personalized, expert hearing care, today is celebrating the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art hearing care center in Fairfax. The ribbon-cutting will feature complimentary hearing screenings and an open house showcasing the latest advances in hearing technology and professional hearing care services.

"Hearing loss shouldn't stand between people and the moments that make life meaningful," said Jennifer Bonner, M.S., audiologist at HearingLife. "With our new Fairfax center, we're bringing expert care, advanced technology and compassionate support closer to home so more people can stay connected to the conversations, relationships and experiences they value most. We're excited to welcome the community, share the importance of hearing health and help people discover personalized solutions that can truly change their quality of life."

The grand opening celebration brings together HearingLife leadership, local clinic professionals and community leaders including Mayor Catherine Read, Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce executive director Jennifer Rose and representatives from the Old Town Fairfax Business Association and Fairfax City Economic Development. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the clinic, meet with hearing care experts, explore cutting-edge hearing technology and enjoy light refreshments in a welcoming environment designed for optimal patient experience.

The Fairfax hearing care center represents HearingLife's continued investment in expanding access to hearing healthcare in local communities. The center will offer a full range of services including comprehensive hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, device programming and ongoing patient support, all delivered by experienced audiologists committed to improving quality of life through better hearing.

The new clinic is located at 9548-B Main Street, Fairfax, VA.

With more than 600 hearing care centers nationwide, HearingLife connects patients with licensed hearing professionals who provide personalized solutions tailored to individual hearing needs and lifestyles.

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 600 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.

SOURCE HearingLife