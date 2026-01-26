HearingLife Brings Oticon's New Hearing Aid Style to Locations Nationwide

Discreet Design and Personalized Sound

Oticon Zeal's completely new, in-the-ear hearing aid style sits comfortably in the ear and is designed to support people with hearing loss that like to live life to its fullest. The most discreet full-featured hearing aid available today, Oticon Zeal users get a solution that is personalized to their individual hearing needs. Plus, hearing care providers can offer same-day fitting so users can leave HearingLife with their customized, discreet hearing aids the same day.

Seamless Connectivity

Until now, discreet hearing aids could not offer full connectivity features. With Oticon Zeal, hearing aid users no longer have to choose between discreet styling and full connectivity to smartphones, TVs and other devices. Oticon Zeal offers the ability for users to stream phone calls, podcasts and music and is Auracast™-ready. The audiologists and hearing instrument specialists at HearingLife are ready to help you connect your new Oticon Zeal hearing aids to your favorite devices.

Clear and Rich AI Sound

Oticon Zeal is designed for the real world of sounds, including challenging noisy environments. Second-generation AI technology and Oticon's BrainHearing™ technology are always on and supporting users. Hearing aid wearers can enjoy clearer conversations anywhere with access to all the relevant sounds around them.

A Full Day of Power and Quick Charging

Oticon Zeal is rechargeable and comes with a portable SmartCharger for recharging on the go in as little as 15 minutes, plus it delivers up to 20 hours of battery life1.

"Our hearing care experts at HearingLife are fully trained and ready to fit customers with Oticon Zeal™ starting today," says Chief Audiologist, Leslie Soiles. "Oticon Zeal can be purchased in our offices same-day so you can bring this technology home and start hearing better right away."

To find out if Oticon Zeal is right for you, schedule a free hearing test at your local HearingLife location.

1. Expected use time for rechargeable battery depends on use pattern, active feature set, hearing loss, sound environment, battery age and use of wireless accessories.

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 600 hearing care centers throughout the U.S. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.

