Young People Need Adults Who Listen. HearingLife Makes Sure You Can.

This World Hearing Day 2026, HearingLife is helping adults hear better

and connect across generations

SOMERSET, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Hearing Day, HearingLife is shining a light on the powerful connection between healthy hearing and being truly present for the young people in our lives. When adults hear clearly, they're better able to engage, support, and share in the moments that shape childhood and young adulthood.

"World Hearing Day reminds us that our hearing is THE means to relational connection," says Chief Audiologist, Leslie Soiles. "Our hearing allows us to share in the celebrations, concerns and victories of those around us. Without it, we stand alone. With it, we join together."

Listening brings us closer

Everyday family life is full of moments that matter – from a quiet conversation to a special story from someone you love. For many people, hearing loss can quietly create a barrier between these moments, making it harder to fully engage and connect.

For Ohio firefighter William Wion, age 59, the impact of better hearing is profound.

"I've spent years doing my best to give back and help others – serving as an Army Ranger, in law enforcement, a volunteer firefighter, and EMT – and it's been unbelievable where I've been and what I've been able to do," he says. "Losing my hearing has taken away my ability to give back the way I'd like, or to do simple things like enjoying tv with my family or hearing my wife say, 'I love you.' I'm so grateful to HearingLife for helping me regain my ability to hear clearly and get back to being in service to others."

Stories like William's reflect HearingLife's purpose: helping more people hear better so meaningful connections and relationships can continue to grow.

Connecting generations this World Hearing Day

To mark World Hearing Day 2026, HearingLife is inviting adults spend time with a young loved one – to slow down, be present, and connect through conversation.

As part of this initiative, all new customers who receive a free hearing test at HearingLife will also receive a $20 gift card* for a coffee shop so they can enjoy a beverage and conversation with a young person in their life.

The aim is simple: to create an opportunity to sit down together, share a beverage, and talk. To help get the conversation started, HearingLife has developed a series of carefully selected questions designed to make it easier to open the dialogue and strengthen understanding across generations.

A small step that can make a real difference.

HearingLife encourages adults – especially parents, grandparents, teachers, and caregivers – to have their hearing tested regularly. From age 60, annual hearing tests are recommended, but anyone having trouble following conversations should seek professional advice earlier to ensure hearing difficulties do not become a barrier and stand in the way of your relationships.

*After you complete your hearing assessment, you will receive an e-gift card for $20.00 from a limited selection of retailers. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them. OFFER NOT AVAILABLE TO ANY CONSUMER WHO HAS PRIVATE, FEDERAL OR STATE HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE (I.E., MEDICARE, MEDICAID, AND/OR TRICARE). PRIVATE PAY PURCHASES ONLY. Existing HearingLife customers are not eligible for a gift card at any time. Limited to consumers who have not had a hearing assessment within the past 12 months. Completion of hearing assessment required. Offer expires 3/31/26.

