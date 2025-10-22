HearingLife Recognizes National Audiology Month by Highlighting Rising Hearing Loss Rates and Growing Demand for Personalized Hearing Care

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Audiology Month, HearingLife, a national leader in personalized hearing care, is highlighting the growing demand for hearing health services and the essential role audiologists play in improving quality of life for millions of Americans.

Hearing loss is on the rise - with 1 in 4 individuals globally projected to experience some degree of hearing loss by 2050, according to the World Health Organization.* This trend underscores the urgent need for early detection, timely treatment, and a long-term commitment to hearing wellness.

"National Audiology Month is a chance to spotlight the vital role that audiologists play in helping people stay connected, to their families, their jobs, and their communities," said Dr. Leslie Soiles, Chief Audiologist at HearingLife. "We're proud to recognize the professionals who are improving lives through hearing care every day."

As the demand for hearing care rises, the field of audiology is growing in parallel. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of audiologists is expected to grow 11% from 2023 to 2033, reflecting not only the increasing need for hearing services but also a broader recognition of hearing health as a central component of overall well-being.

"Having the right audiologists in place is crucial to delivering the high-quality, personalized care our patients deserve," said John Demma, President of HearingLife. "As hearing loss affects more people, our focus remains on attracting and retaining top talent — professionals who combine clinical expertise with compassion. Their dedication ensures that every patient receives not just a hearing solution, but a pathway to improved quality of life."

HearingLife's dedication to patient-centered care is reflected in its consistently high satisfaction scores, its audiologists and hearing care providers have received a 9.4/10 rating based on more than 130,000 NPS Today reviews. In the past year, HearingLife has continued its long-standing commitment to expanding access to hearing care across the U.S. The organization has opened or expanded 10 new clinics and 18 acquisitions, helping meet demand in both densely populated urban areas and underserved rural communities where access to audiology services was previously limited.

As part of its ongoing mission, HearingLife continues to invest in advanced hearing technologies, local community partnerships, and clinic growth initiatives, ensuring that more people — regardless of geography or background — have access to high-quality, evidence-based hearing care.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is National Audiology Month? National Audiology Month is recognized every October to raise awareness about hearing health and highlight the vital role audiologists play in diagnosing, treating, and managing hearing loss.

Why is hearing loss on the rise? Contributing factors include aging populations, increased exposure to noise pollution, and a lack of early detection.

How is HearingLife responding to the growing demand for hearing care? HearingLife is expanding access to hearing services by opening or upgrading clinics across the U.S. The organization is also investing in new technologies and personalized care solutions.

What does an audiologist do? An audiologist is a licensed healthcare professional who specializes in evaluating, diagnosing, and treating hearing loss. They play a key role in improving communication and quality of life for individuals with hearing loss.

Is hearing loss preventable or treatable? In some cases, hearing loss is preventable through noise protection and lifestyle changes. Early detection and proper hearing care can significantly improve hearing, communication, and overall well-being.



For more information or to find a HearingLife audiologist near you, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com/hearing-aids-centers

