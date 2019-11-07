HearingLife's National Campaign for Better Hearing Exceeds 2019 Goal and Raises More Than $100,000 for Complimentary Hearing Aids

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Campaign for Better Hearing announced today that it has raised more than $100,000 to provide hearing aids to people who cannot afford them. Hearing aids are distributed through the Campaign's Give Back Program, funded by HearingLife, which is designed to raise awareness about hearing health and the consequences of untreated hearing loss.

Recipients for the Give Back Program are nominated by hearing healthcare providers at participating centers. They must meet various requirements to be considered for complimentary hearing aids, including clinical and financial needs. The Campaign also offers complimentary hearing assessments to anyone age 60 or older and donates $5 to the Give Back Program for every completed hearing assessment.

"As someone living with hearing loss, I know firsthand what life-changing tools hearing aids can be for those who need them," said Dr. Leslie Soiles, chief audiologist at Campaign for Better Hearing and HearingLife. "This was an ambitious goal, and we are proud to have achieved it. We hope to continue this momentum and help even more people across the country hear better."

Early detection is a crucial step to preserve hearing and get ahead of other potential, serious conditions, such as decreased balance, dementia, social isolation and depression.1 To schedule a hearing assessment, call 866-837-8286 (866-TEST-AT-60). For more information, visit campaignforbetterhearing.us.

About The Campaign for Better Hearing (U.S.)

Supported by HearingLife hearing healthcare centers across the country, The Campaign for Better Hearing is a hearing healthcare initiative intended to educate and put hearing health on people's annual healthcare agenda. The program encourages Americans age 60 and older to contact the Campaign and schedule a FREE hearing assessment to support its Give Back Program. For more information on the program, or to invite the campaign to an event near you, please contact us at info@CampaignForBetterHearing.us.

