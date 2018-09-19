Hearings against Drug manufacturers and distributors motion to dismiss to be heard in Clark County Opioid case

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Date: Tuesday, February 26, 9:15 a.m.

Where: District Court, Clark County - Courtroom 17A (old Supreme Court Chambers) Regional Justice Center

______________________________________________________________________________

The Defendants (Drug manufacturers and Distributors) filed motions to dismiss in the Clark County Opioids case. The motions will be heard before Judge Timothy Williams in State Court. These hearings are against the largest drug companies in the world. The Defendants will have lawyers from across the United States (New York, DC, Texas etc.) representing them.

In December 2017 Clark County, Nevada filed a lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers, as Clark County residents deal with the ongoing opioid epidemic. The widespread use of opioid drugs has resulted in a national epidemic of opioid deaths and addictions. Local governments including Clark County have been strained to the breaking point by this public health crisis.

Links to December 2017 stories:

https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/dec/05/clark-county-to-file-opioid-lawsuit-against-big-ph/

https://knpr.org/knpr/2017-12/las-vegas-personal-injury-lawyer-sets-sights-opioid-manufacturers

The Clark County District Attorney's Office is working in association with the local law firm of Eglet Prince. Eglet Prince has a reputation for handling large cases in Nevada judiciary and is known for obtaining some of the largest verdicts in the United States (2010 & 2013). They were the only law firm in America to twice obtain the largest injury verdict.

Copies of the motions, along with summary of the motions, or further media assistance, available upon request:

Contact: Tom Letizia

Email: Tom@LetiziaPR.com

Cell: 702-545-8777

