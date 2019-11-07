HearMe Launches Emotional Wellness Mobile App

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HearMe, a new text-based peer support service from the founder of Cuddlist, today announced the launch of its new emotional wellness app following completion of a successful beta test of 10,000 users. The app, which is now available for iOS and Android, connects people to a trained volunteer listener for real-time chat, anytime and anywhere. HearMe listeners are specialists trained in evidence-based active and reflective listening strategies, which enables them to help people in need forge authentic connections and improve well-being.

According to a recent study by healthcare services firm Cigna, almost half of respondents surveyed reported they often or always feel lonely. HearMe aims to help users overcome loneliness by providing a safe space to share what's on their mind with listeners who want to be there. Members of HearMe can instantaneously text with a listener who can understand and share in their lived experiences, such as becoming a new parent or dealing with a breakup.

"We developed HearMe as a platform to help people quickly and easily connect to a listener with similar life experiences," said founder and CEO, Adam Lippin. "There's a transcendence I have experienced in my own life that comes from being truly heard, seen and validated by another human being. Since I started attending AA meetings as a recovering addict, I have found strength in sharing my pain and every part of myself with others who understand what I am going through. I am excited to share this experience of feeling heard and understood with HearMe members."

Loneliness is increasingly recognized as a public health issue that affects millions of people, with studies showing that young people in particular report feeling lonely. Loneliness and feelings of isolation are associated with depression, anxiety, cardiovascular disease, and a reduced lifespan equivalent in impact to smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

"We've created a safe space to authentically share your thoughts with another human being who will listen and offer unconditional positive regard," said Lippin. "There's an illusion of social interaction with the abundance of social media, but the latest statistics on loneliness show that these shallow interactions cannot replace the value of real connections. When we have an outlet to freely communicate without fear of judgment, we feel a sense of release, validation and empowerment."

The HearMe listener training synthesizes the helper theory principle — the idea that when a "helper" assists another person, the helper also benefits — with active and reflective listening strategies. These methods are employed in a variety of settings, including counseling, doctor-patient relationships, social work and crisis interventions. Combined, these approaches aid in getting people to open up, resolve conflict and build trust and self-esteem. HearMe listeners go through ongoing training to help them continuously improve their skills and support users of the app.

"The value and quality of what HearMe and our hundreds of listeners offer are unique in the field of peer support," stated Madelon Guinazzo, Director of Training at HearMe and a professional communication coach. "Whether you are lonely or facing a major life challenge, empathetic connection and community can be invaluable, and that is exactly what HearMe provides. We get so much farther with others than we do alone."

Features include:

HearMe connects users to a trained listener based on the category they select, such as LGBTQ identity, college, relationships and more. Real-time chat, 24 hours a day. Members are connected with a listener instantaneously for 20-minute chat sessions.

Members are connected with a listener instantaneously for 20-minute chat sessions. 100% private and anonymous. HearMe listeners will never share members' personal information. Text chats are kept anonymous and listeners uphold the strictest levels of confidentiality.

HearMe listeners will never share members' personal information. Text chats are kept anonymous and listeners uphold the strictest levels of confidentiality. Journal for everyday reflection. After each session, members have the option to keep a journal of their thoughts and feelings to reflect back on later.

HearMe is now available for download everywhere for US$7.99/month. First-time members can access the app for free up to one week.

Visit the iOS App Store or Google Play to download. Also find HearMe on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, contact press@hearme.app.

