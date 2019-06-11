hearOclub Launches Hearing Aid Battery Subscription Service

For the 10 million+ Americans living with hearing aids… it starts like this: you're enjoying life, out with friends or relaxing at home, when suddenly, BOOM. Your hearing aid battery dies, leaving you in silence, and worse: you're out of replacements. These batteries only last 2 to 5 days, so this "hearing emergency" is a common occurrence and hearOclub plans to eliminate them!

Those who have never experienced a hearing emergency may not see the big deal, but it's often not possible to drop everything to go on a battery run. Whether the obstacle is a remote location, lack of mobility, a sudden snow storm, or even just a packed schedule, timing is key and hearing health can't be put off. Sitting in silence should not be an option.

"Untreated hearing loss has been linked to depression, social isolation, dementia and even higher health insurance claims in a number of recent studies, so we decided it was vitally important to provide people with a consistent supply of batteries," said hearOclub co-founder RJ Pole. "So many of our members said they used to run into hearing emergencies before joining hearOclub – and by joining have increased their quality of life."

hearOclub's mission is to provide peace of mind, assuring members will always have the freshest batteries. Members also receive an FREE battery tester keychain with battery storage with their first shipment. Not only does the keychain allow members to check their battery's charge, it also gives them a convenient place to store spare batteries.

"The keychain is really handy," says hearOclub member Barbara N. "The other day I was at the doctor's office when I heard the low-battery chime on my hearing aid. I knew I wouldn't be home before my battery died, but luckily I had a spare tucked away in my hearOclub keychain. It saved the day!"

"hearOclub is dedicated to giving people a piece of their life back, providing seamless access to the world around them," says hearOclub co-founder Benjamin Norman. "We remove stress from the equation, allowing our members to focus on what is truly important – living life to the fullest."

hearOclub's US-based Customer Support can walk new members through the simple membership options. Sign up today at https://www.hearoclub.com/subscribe/ or by calling (833) 547-8362.

