Hearst China to Introduce Its First Print Issue of ELLEMEN Fresh Magazine

The first print issue features four cover stars who have made exceptional achievements. They are Japanese model and actor Sakaguchi Kentaro; the leading actress of BBC America television series Killing Eve , Jodie Comer; the British actor Nicholas Hoult who has shown remarkable acting in multiple productions including the X-Men series and Skins ; and eight-year-old Gavin Thomas who is widely known as "Meme Kid". Respectively, Jodie Comer will land on her first Asia-Pacific region magazine cover; Nicholas Hoult, for the first time, will be featured on a Mainland China magazine cover; and Gavin Thomas will make his global magazine cover debut by appearing on ELLEMEN Fresh .

Editor Director of ELLEMEN and ELLEMEN Fresh Assange Zhou believes that young millennials' interests have dramatically changed and therefore, they now completely depart from what they used to be. "Some people might not understand this whole phenomenon of new idols and talents being so unique and active, just like baby boomers and early Generation X never understood Jay Chou," Zhou said. "I don't get it either sometimes, however, I believe the world evolves because young generation doesn't just do everything they are told and thinks outside of the box."

ELLEMEN Fresh keeps the personality of ELLEMEN and follows its strategy of creating values for readers. The magazine is run entirely by young millennials and doesn't limit itself as either a men's or women's publication.

About Hearst China

Hearst China, entered China in 1988, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst Magazines. The company operates Hearst Advertising, Sidi Advertising and Huadao Publishing. The company aims to provide creative integrated marketing services including advertising, digital marketing, video productions, database marketing and customer service solutions, and channel management and retailing.

