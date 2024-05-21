Hearst Health Prize judging panel selects two finalists; Winner to be announced at UCLA Health Data Day

Prize awards $100,000 to recognize excellence in data science in healthcare

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Health and the UCLA Center for SMART Health today announced that a panel of expert judges has selected Mount Sinai Health System and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as the 2024 Hearst Health Prize finalists. The winner will be announced at UCLA Health Data Day on June 4, 2024.

The Hearst Health Prize showcases data science programs making an impact on human health. The judges evaluated submissions using several criteria, including demonstrated health impact or outcomes, data science approach, and scalability.

Mount Sinai Health System was selected for a machine learning application that enables the faster identification and treatment of malnutrition in hospitalized patients. Integrated directly within the electronic health record, NutriScan AI offers a high level of precision in identifying those patients most in need of nutritional intervention, enabling registered dieticians to prioritize patient visits accordingly. Hospitals deploying NutriScan AI have achieved a sustained increase in the malnutrition diagnosis rate.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was selected for its work developing data science pipelines for cancer research, specifically in the realm of lung cancer. The team has conducted studies that show promise in the ability of deep learning to advance cancer care and reshape clinical trials, including aiding in the identification of high-risk patients for lung cancer prevention, expediting lung cancer diagnosis, and facilitating treatment decision making for individualized therapy for lung cancer patients.

The finalists were selected by a panel of four judges:

Ivelyse Andino , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Radical Health

Ivelyse is a nationally recognized leader in patient advocacy and health equity strategist building community at the intersection of health, equity and technology. Her work has helped bridge the gap between systemically marginalized communities and the medical system.

Ivelyse is a nationally recognized leader in patient advocacy and health equity strategist building community at the intersection of health, equity and technology. Her work has helped bridge the gap between systemically marginalized communities and the medical system. Alex Bui , Ph.D., Co-director of the UCLA Center for SMART Health

Alex is a professor of radiological sciences, bioengineering, and bioinformatics and holds the David Geffen Chair in Informatics at UCLA . His primary research areas include distributed information architectures and mHealth; development, evaluation, and translation of AI-based methods for healthcare; and data visualization.

Alex is a professor of radiological sciences, bioengineering, and bioinformatics and holds the David Geffen Chair in Informatics at . His primary research areas include distributed information architectures and mHealth; development, evaluation, and translation of AI-based methods for healthcare; and data visualization. Arash Naeim , M.D., Ph.D., Co-director of the UCLA Center for SMART Health

Arash is a professor of medicine and bioengineering at UCLA and holds the Yomtoubian Endowed Chair in Cancer and Risk Sciences. His primary research area is on the interface of aging and cancer, medicine and technology, and health economics. He is one of the principal investigators of the Clinical & Translational Science Institute, Chief Medical Officer and Associate Dean for Clinical Research, and Associate Director of the Institute for Precision Health.

Arash is a professor of medicine and bioengineering at and holds the Yomtoubian Endowed Chair in Cancer and Risk Sciences. His primary research area is on the interface of aging and cancer, medicine and technology, and health economics. He is one of the principal investigators of the Clinical & Translational Science Institute, Chief Medical Officer and Associate Dean for Clinical Research, and Associate Director of the Institute for Precision Health. Jennifer K. Wagner , J.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Law, Policy, and Engineering and Anthropology at Penn State

Jennifer is a multidisciplinary expert whose research has been focused on the international human right to science, including human-centered design and matters of nondiscrimination, privacy and equity with genomics and digital health technologies.

Arash Naeim said, "I was impressed with the 2024 Prize submissions and anticipate some fascinating discussions next month. UCLA Health Data Day not only creates a space to recognize innovative leaders using data science to transform healthcare, it opens pathways to uncover potential synergies and collaborative opportunities that will further advance this work."

Gregory Dorn, M.D., president of Hearst Health, said, "With guidance from the Hearst Health businesses impacting care for the majority of people in the U.S., it's our responsibility to help drive innovation across the healthcare ecosystem. Highlighting the work of the Hearst Health Prize finalists and sponsoring UCLA Health Data Day provides an avenue to carry out this commitment."

About the UCLA Center for SMART Health

The UCLA Center for Systematic, Measurable, Actionable, Resilient, and Technology-driven (SMART) Health is a campus-wide collaborative that looks to the integrated transformation of healthcare through emergent data and technologies. A joint effort between the Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), the Institute for Precision Health (IPH), and the B. John Garrick Institute for the Risk Sciences that brings together UCLA's experts to shape how digital and data-driven healthcare technologies will help to manage risk, reliability, resilience, uncertainty, and precision in future biomedical research and clinical care.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank) , Zynx Health , MCG , Homecare Homebase and MHK . Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

Contacts

SOURCE Hearst Health