Hearst Media Production Group, Weigel Broadcasting Co. Expand Partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a leading producer and distributor of unscripted series, has expanded its relationship with Weigel Broadcasting Co. to provide programming across several Weigel multicast networks in 2026.

With this newly expanded partnership, the Start TV network has begun carriage this month of HMPG series Journey with Dylan Dreyer and Recipe Rehab with Evette Rios; and the Heroes & Icons and Catchy Comedy networks will add HMPG shows beginning in April and July, respectively. All programs will run during weekend educational/informational (E/I) time blocks (times may vary; check local listings).

HMPG will continue to provide programming for Dabl's three-hour Sunday morning E/I lineup in 2026 as well.

The Start TV, Heroes & Icons, Catchy Comedy, and Dabl networks can be found in most TV markets nationwide reaching millions of households watching over the air, and on select cable, satellite and streaming platforms.

"With its strong portfolio of platforms and growing audience, Weigel Broadcasting is an ideal home for our award-winning weekly series," said Frank Biancuzzo, president of HMPG.

"The partnership with HMPG further expands our lineup of high-quality content across our networks, bringing even more educational and engaging programming to viewers," said Neal Sabin, vice-chairman, Weigel Broadcasting Co.

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a series library of more than 6,000 episodes and its content can be found in 100 countries.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy® Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

About Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a family-owned media company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company owns and operates national television networks, as well as local broadcast stations throughout the country. Weigel is a leader in broadcast television with MeTV, Memorable Entertainment Television, the number one rated classic TV entertainment network, as well as the Movies! Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, the Catchy Comedy Network, the H&I - Heroes & Icons Network, the Start TV Network and the Dabl Network in association with the CBS Television Stations, the Story Television Network, the MeTV Toons Network in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, and WEST- Western Entertainment Series Television Network. Weigel produces the original network TV programs Svengoolie, Toon In With Me and Collector's Call. Weigel's local stations include CBS, ABC, MeTV, The CW, MyNet, Telemundo and Univision network affiliates and independent stations, offering a mix of entertainment programming, local news and professional and college sports broadcasts in more than 30 U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Weigel is the creator of the nationally syndicated music format MeTV FM. For more information on Weigel, visit: https://www.weigelbroadcasting.com/.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group