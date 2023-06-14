HEARST TELEVISION, HEARST MAGAZINES LAUNCH SEASON 3 OF ESQUIRE'S "IN TRANSIT" SERIES STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON VERY LOCAL APP

Musicians Dermot Kennedy and Zara Larsson, Fitness Star Cody Rigsby and Chef Ronnie Woo Join Host, Esquire's Dave Holmes, For New Season Premiering June 21

Holmes Takes Viewers on Tours of the Sights, Sounds and Cultures of Four Great US Cities: Cincinnati, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Greenville

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extension of a successful collaboration between Hearst Magazines and Hearst Television, Season Three of Esquire's In Transit video series – showcasing the sights, sounds, cuisine and style of cities across the country – will debut June 21 exclusively on the Very Local app, available to stream for free on all mobile, tablet and connected TV devices.

Over the course of four weekly 30-minute episodes, the new season will take viewers to Cincinnati, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Greenville, South Carolina. In keeping with the title theme, the show's host – Dave Holmes, Esquire's Editor at Large – meets celebrity guests at an airport bar to discuss everything from favorite city dives to hidden gems to must-do activities.

In the June 21 premiere Holmes will be joined by award-winning singer and musician Dermot Kennedy to discuss Cincinnati's many unsung attractions. Over the following weeks Holmes meets up with pop superstar Zara Larsson, world-famous Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and celebrity chef Ronnie Woo to discuss various hot spots in Kansas City, Milwaukee and Greenville, respectively.

"From MTV to Esquire, Dave Holmes has interviewed some of the biggest names in our cultural zeitgeist. We're thrilled that Dave is bringing his curious nature and conversational style to Very Local as he chats with celebs about their travel rituals and highlights hidden gems across America," said Laura Ling, VP, Programming at Very Local.

Hearst Television launched Very Local in 2021 to provide original non-scripted programming across genres with a focus on production in Hearst Television's more than two dozen local media markets. The Very Local team produces more than 100 hours of content a year, including more than a dozen titles and hundreds of interstitial programs, and manages the schedules of more than two dozen FAST channels.

About Very Local

Very Local is the only streaming service that brings you closer than ever to your hometown and beyond, offering 24/7 access to local news, weather, originals and more. A subsidiary of Hearst Television, Very Local is the exclusive streaming home for local news from all Hearst Television news stations serving 26 media markets. For more, visit verylocal.com, or find the FREE Very Local App on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and VIZIO.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

About Esquire

Esquire creates engaging conversations that drive the culture with a unique mix of intellectual showmanship, hilarity, impeccable style, visual punch and extraordinary writing. Over its 90 years, Esquire has won 26 National Magazine Awards. Esquire.com has an audience of 15 million. In addition to its U.S. flagship, Esquire publishes 19 editions around the world. Esquire is published by Hearst Magazines, whose portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 150.3 million readers and site visitors each month — 60% of all millennials and 61% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (Source: 2021 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (07-21/S21). Follow Esquire on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

