Hearst Television Launches Hearst Audience Marketplace, Data-rich Feature For Hearst Anyscreen Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Television Inc. today announced the launch of Hearst Audience Marketplace, a data-driven audience-targeting feature enabling marketers to use connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and programmatic display/video platforms more easily to reach the most specific category of consumer down to zip-code level.

"Our clients increasingly look to us for a range of solutions that can include the unparalleled mass-audience reach of broadcast television and the latest in audience-targeting technology," said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. "With Hearst Audience Marketplace we're able to deliver on their needs with consistently brand-safe premium inventory."

Hearst Audience Marketplace is the newest offering within Hearst Anyscreen, a targeted advertising platform Hearst Television launched in 2018 to meet the growing demand among OTT and CTV marketers for consistently premium and brand-safe content coupled with broad distribution and full reporting transparency. Hearst Anyscreen combines preferred access to Hearst-owned programming, including the recently announced Very Local, with an array of leading delivery and analytics partners and direct-to-publisher alliances.

Hearst Anyscreen reaches all 210 DMAs, allowing it to target 78% of U.S. households with data derived from more than three billion unique devices, translating to more than 30,000 behavioral audience segments. Hearst Audience Marketplace aggregates a wealth of data and segments into scalable audiences across display, online digital video, CTV and OTT to help customers best hone their audience targeting.

With Audience Marketplace, Hearst Anyscreen adds precision household targeting at scale, allowing marketers to reach the most specific type of consumer via three optional tiers:

Classic Audiences, an a-la-carte targeting menu featuring common demographic, behavioral and lifestyle segments across popular dimensions;

Hearst Audience Personas, a collection of robust, pre-packaged profiles built on specific audience characteristics including consumer interests, purchase history, and online and offline behavior; and

Custom Audiences, offering individualized targeting strategies for campaigns requiring a more tailored data solution.

"Marketers want data-driven solutions that support their efforts to reach current and prospective customers," added Jonathan Sumber, Hearst Television vice president of digital sales. "This requires expertise around what is effective, what is privacy-compliant, and what enables it all to work at any scale. Hearst Audience Marketplace is designed to enable any business, from the smallest local shop to the largest multinational, to benefit easily from sophisticated targeting tools without having to become data experts."

Hearst Anyscreen 2021 revenue is projected to grow more than 40%.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

