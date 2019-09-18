Hearst Television Moves to Impressions-Based Selling of Local Television Advertising Inventory

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Television, a local television leader serving media markets across 39 states, announced today that its stations will immediately begin transacting advertising-sales agreements based on audience impressions – a metric reflecting a program's viewer numbers and the sole common audience-measurement currency now applied across all video-viewing platforms.

The use of impressions will simplify the collective buying of various video advertising offerings. Sellers will be better positioned to offer buyers an advertising schedule that encompasses all platforms and pathways of video consumption and advertising – including live, linear and time-shifted viewing; over-the-top (OTT) and other digital advertising; and addressable advertising using cable set-tops and smart TVs. Additionally, this change increases the opportunity for television companies to provide inventory into widely used programmatic digital-advertising platforms and to participate more seamlessly in cross-market, regional and "unwired network" ad campaigns.

"We have always focused on providing large, quality audiences to our advertisers," said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television's president. "Today's video marketplace requires contemporary measurement metrics."

"This is without question one of the most dynamic times in the history of our industry," said Eric Meyrowitz, Hearst Television senior vice president, sales. "Helping facilitate a change that ultimately allows for easier transaction across multiple platforms is something we are excited and eager to be a part of."

The decision coincides with an effort led by the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) to continue the modernization of television audience-measurement and advertising-sales practices for the benefit of advertisers and agencies and to reflect today's realities about video consumption.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 34 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

SOURCE Hearst Television

Related Links

http://www.hearsttelevision.com

