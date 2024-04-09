Hearst Television Stations Select PremiumMedia360's CLIR Instrux to Automate Copy Instruction Aggregation and Boost Traffic Efficiency

SEATTLE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumMedia360, the leading data automation solution company, today announced that Hearst Television has begun using its CLIR Instrux platform to streamline operations and boost efficiency.

CLIR Instrux is a robust solution crafted to transform the management of advertising copy instructions by eliminating traffic data entry errors to ensure data accuracy for sellers.

"We are thrilled to have the Advertising Operations team at Hearst Television utilize the PremiumMedia360 CLIR Instrux solution," said Robert DeGennaro, CEO of PremiumMedia360. "Their decision to implement CLIR Instrux underscores the growing demand for automation solutions that eliminate errors, reduce costs, and boost profits in the media industry."

CLIR Instrux leverages AI and PremiumMedia360's proprietary GIA™ technology to seamlessly translate and transpose traffic data sent by agencies into a digital format that the seller's traffic system can seamlessly ingest. This reduces the need for manual data entry and manipulation, which can be a significant source of errors and inefficiencies.

"CLIR Instrux has been helping us streamline our workflows and increase data accuracy," said Preman Narayanan, VP, Advertising Operations at Hearst Television. "The platform has allowed us to create efficiencies in our operation, better enabling an improved workflow and input-error reduction."

ABOUT HEARST TELEVISION

Hearst Television owns and/or operates 35 television and two radio stations serving 27 media markets across 39 states reaching 24 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

ABOUT PREMIUMMEDIA360

PremiumMedia360 is a leading provider of workflow automation solutions for the media industry. Their suite of CLIR™ products is specifically designed to address the challenges of data integration and automation for agencies and sellers. PremiumMedia360's solutions leverage artificial intelligence and their proprietary GIA™ technology to eliminate data errors and improve efficiency.

