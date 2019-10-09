Hearst Television To Explore Issues That Matter To Voters In Every State

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Television Inc., with a presence in 26 TV markets reaching into 39 states -- including top television stations in Florida, Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Wisconsin, among other key presidential caucus, primary and "battleground" states -- will for the first time extend its television and digital news coverage of election discourse to every state for the 2020 campaign season.

Under the groupwide banner "Commitment 2020," journalists from Hearst stations around the country, working with teams from the company's recently expanded Washington, DC, bureau, will report not only from Hearst Television markets but from neighboring and regional states to talk to voters everywhere.

"Study after study shows local television to be the most trusted news source for Americans," said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television. "Our teams are well positioned to provide comprehensive coverage of the issues that matter most to voters in their hometowns and regions."

Also for "Commitment 2020," Hearst Television stations -- which recently earned a National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Award and an unparalleled 10th consecutive groupwide USC Walter Cronkite Award, both for TV political journalism – will:

launch a collaboration with FactCheck.org, a project of The Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania , as part of Hearst Television's effort to identify misinformation and to ensure news consumers get the facts;

, as part of Hearst Television's effort to identify misinformation and to ensure news consumers get the facts; devote deep reporting to election security, among other issues, using the resources of the group's National Investigative Unit, which is based at the DC bureau;

host a minimum of four election-related specials, debates, town halls and forums at each station – a doubling of each station's 2016-election content threshold; and

conduct a series of local forums on topics that matter to young voters, including the environment, affordable housing and managing student loans.

"Hearst Television's 'Commitment' coverage has consistently set the standard in televised political reporting," said Barbara Maushard, Hearst Television senior vice president, news. "From school boards to state houses to the White House, Hearst Television journalists remain committed to identifying the facts, asking tough questions, reporting on inconsistencies, holding those in power accountable and doing so without bias or agenda."

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 34 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

