Heart + Paw Partners with Philadelphia Based Vendor to Create the Perfect Holiday Gift for Your Pet

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that Heart + Paw takes their role in pet parenthood very seriously. They've thought of everything to ensure that pets are always comfortable in their state-of-the-art facilities.

Along with a passion for pets, Heart + Paw is very passionate about working with local makers and companies to build each location. It is a part of their core mission to deliver on sustainability. See below for the list of local makers that Heart + Paw partnered with:

Some of the best restaurants around the world seek out Felt + Fat for their porcelain tableware, and they didn't want pets to miss out on the fun. Heart + Paw and Felt + Fat teamed up to design a modern tableware setting for our four-legged family members. Shop custom colorways at https://shop.heartandpaw.com/ .

All the furniture, millwork, hand welded fencing, retail shelves, and cat exam shelves come from modern craft studio Edgewood Made.

. The welcome desks and the entryway stainless steel dot insert in concrete were provided by RustFab - a studio specializing in concept design for artists, museums, and institutions.

The lights in Heart + Paw were provided by interior design company Edsel.

. Soft-goods manufacturing company Norman Porter provided upholstery and floor exam pads.

Giggy Bites, from Chadds Ford, PA, provided cat treats made by pet parents themselves.

With stores already open in King of Prussia, Glen Mills, and Cherry Hill, Heart + Paw is expanding rapidly. Three new Heart + Paw locations are opening up in Northern Liberties, East Market and Callowhill in 2020, along with a New Jersey location in Marlton.

About Heart + Paw

Heart + Paw is an integrated pet care company that combines a tailored physical destination with the convenience of a digital presence to provide a seamless experience for pet parents and each dog or cat's entire care team across the dimensions of wellness. A growing and already popular pet lifestyle brand with upcoming locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia, Heart + Paw offers a wide range of services from veterinary care to grooming, day care, boarding and retail. Thoughtfully designed and digitally enabled, Heart + Paw is pet care reimagined. To learn more, visit the Heart + Paw website at www.heartandpaw.com .

