Heart and Vascular Patient Care Expands to Serve Western Colorado and Eastern Utah

It includes a hybrid operating room, three heart catheterization labs, one electrophysiology lab, 10 cardiac short stay medical suites, seven cardiac testing rooms, nuclear medicine and a 1,500 square foot cardiac rehab gym. It will also feature a "radial" patient lounge that provides a comfortable area for performing radial (wrist) catheter entry instead of femoral (groin) entry which can reduce patient downtime.

Medical staff will begin seeing patients on June 3, 2019.

St. Mary's President Brian Davidson MD, said, "The collaboration in the design of this new Heart and Vascular Institute has been phenomenal. Our regional hospitals and healthcare partners continue to shape St. Mary's as the most capable tertiary-care care facility in this region. We have been 'custom built' to best serve the needs of the 800,000 people we collectively serve throughout western Colorado and eastern Utah."

"SCL Health has been the single largest investor in healthcare infrastructure in this region since our founding in 1896, and we are pleased to be able to continue investing in the communities we serve," said SCL Health CEO Lydia Jumonville.

According to a recent economic impact study completed by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the Heart & Vascular Institute construction project alone delivered more than $90 million in economic stimulus to the Grand Valley. It will continue to have an annual positive economic impact of roughly $3.8 million through ongoing operations.

About St. Mary's Medical Center

St. Mary's Medical Center is the largest and most capable medical and surgical hospital between Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah. Founded in 1896, the hospital operates 346 licensed beds and supports 650 credentialed physicians and clinicians. St. Mary's is a patient-centered, non-profit hospital and part of the faith based SCL Health system.

Contact:

Teri Cavanagh

St. Mary's Medical Center| SCL Health

Cell: 970-260-3753

teri.cavanagh@sclhealth.org

SOURCE SCL Health

Related Links

www.sclhealth.org

