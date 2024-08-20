Heart Attack Diagnostics Market to Reach $21.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global heart attack diagnostics market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancement in diagnostic techniques, and growing awareness among both healthcare providers and patients about the importance of early detection and intervention in preventing adverse outcomes from heart attacks.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Heart Attack Diagnostics Market by Type (Electrocardiogram, Blood Tests, Angiogram, Computerized Cardiac Tomography and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the heart attack diagnostics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $21.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Forecast 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12689

Prime determinants of growth

The heart attack diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors such as advancements in medical imaging technologies have revolutionized the early detection and accurate diagnosis of heart conditions, including heart attacks. For instance, the widespread adoption of advanced imaging modalities such as cardiac MRI and CT angiography allows healthcare professionals to visualize heart anatomy and blood flow with exceptional detail, facilitating prompt diagnosis and treatment decisions. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related risk factors, such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary habits, has contributed to an increased incidence of heart attacks globally. This growing burden of cardiovascular diseases underscores the importance of robust diagnostic tools and strategies to effectively manage and prevent heart attacks.

As a result, there is a growing demand for innovative diagnostic solutions capable of identifying individuals at high risk of cardiac events and guiding personalized interventions to mitigate these risks. Moreover, the increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions has expanded access to cardiac diagnostic services, particularly in underserved rural areas and remote regions. Remote monitoring devices, such as wearable ECG monitors and smartphone-based cardiac apps, enable patients to self-monitor their heart health and transmit real-time data to healthcare providers for timely assessment and intervention, thereby facilitating early detection and management of heart attacks.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $9.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 $21.1 Billion CAGR 8.60 % No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Type, End User and Region. Drivers Advancements in Medical Imaging Technologies

Increase in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease

Adoption of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Solutions Opportunities Technological Innovations and Product Development

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies

Focus on Personalized Medicine Restraint High Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Technologies

Have a Question? Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A12689

Segment Highlights

ECG remains a basic diagnostic tool for assessing cardiac function and detecting abnormalities indicative of a heart attack. Technological advancements, such as portable and wireless ECG devices, have enhanced accessibility and convenience for both patients and healthcare providers, leading to early detection and timely intervention. For instance, the emergence of smartphone-connected ECG monitors, such as the Apple Watch with its ECG app, enables users to perform ECGs conveniently at home, empowering individuals to monitor their heart health proactively.

Blood tests also contribute significantly to the heart attack diagnostics market, serving as valuable tools for assessing cardiac biomarkers indicative of myocardial injury or ischemia. High-sensitivity troponin assays enable rapid and precise detection of cardiac troponin levels, aiding in the early diagnosis and risk stratification of heart attacks. The increasing availability of point-of-care testing solutions further accelerates diagnostic turnaround times, facilitating prompt clinical decision-making and patient management in emergency settings.

Angiography, another essential test type in the heart attack diagnostics market, involves imaging the coronary arteries to identify blockages or narrowing that may lead to a heart attack. Traditional coronary angiography, performed invasively via cardiac catheterization, has been complemented by non-invasive techniques such as computed tomography angiography (CTA), which offers high-resolution imaging of the coronary arteries without the need for invasive procedures. This advancement reduces patient discomfort and procedural risks while providing clinicians with detailed anatomical information for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

Additionally, computerized cardiac tomography, including techniques such as coronary calcium scoring and coronary CT angiography, has gained prominence as non-invasive imaging modalities for assessing coronary artery disease and identifying individuals at risk of heart attacks. These imaging techniques offer superior sensitivity and specificity in detecting coronary artery lesions, enabling early intervention and preventive strategies to mitigate the risk of adverse cardiac events.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand & availability of heart attack diagnostic devices, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12689



In developing countries such as China and India, the heart attack diagnostics market presents unique opportunities driven by several factors such as high burden of cardiovascular diseases due to a combination of demographic, socio-economic, and lifestyle factors. In addition, the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in focus on improving access to quality healthcare services present significant opportunities for market growth.

Key Players

Bionet Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Life Sign LLC Schiller AG

Beckman Coulter

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global heart attack diagnostics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In February 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings launched PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

In April 2021 , Roche launched a series of five new intended uses for two key cardiac biomarkers using the Elecsys technology: highly sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnThs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP). These gold standard biomarkers have proven to be successful in supporting cardiovascular disease management and can help clinicians diagnose heart attacks (cTnT-hs) and better manage heart failure (NT-proBNP).

, Roche launched a series of five new intended uses for two key cardiac biomarkers using the Elecsys technology: highly sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnThs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP). These gold standard biomarkers have proven to be successful in supporting cardiovascular disease management and can help clinicians diagnose heart attacks (cTnT-hs) and better manage heart failure (NT-proBNP). In March 2021 , the European Union approved the artificial intelligence-based CaRi-Heart Technology to detect and predict the risk of severe heart attack years before it happens. The CaRi-Heart Technology was developed by the British Heart Foundation and Caristo Diagnostics.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research