Heart Care Imaging Wins 2018 Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the Second Year in a Row!

The award recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide for empowering employees and promoting a vibrant and safe culture in the workplace. Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey rating job satisfaction, benefits, work-life balance and more.

"HCI's mission is to provide the highest quality of service possible to our clients and that effort starts with our employees. After winning this award last year we didn't rest, instead we identified areas where we could improve and then put into action programs to continue to enhance our workplace," said CEO Bob Stilley. "At HCI, we work together as a team and are gratified to again be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Healthcare."

HCI strives to live by their core values. These values add dedication and culture to not only the company, but patients and clients all over the country. We continue to experience higher growth annually and look forward to expanding our services to encompass more solutions. Our unique partner-client relationships have enabled us to serve countless… and it all starts with our outstanding team!

About Heart Care Imaging

Heart Care Imaging is passionate about providing solutions for some of today's most difficult healthcare challenges. HCI is not only a provider of imaging equipment and personnel, but a trusted partner and consultant for hospitals and physicians with diagnostic service needs. We operate all aspects of the imaging service, allowing our clients to focus on patient care. With over 20 years of proven success, ranging from large university teaching institutions to small critical access hospitals, our model is designed to ensure our clients succeed in today's ever-changing health care marketplace. To learn more about Heart Care Imaging, visit: www.heartcareimaging.com

