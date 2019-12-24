NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Heart Failure: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Heart Failure (HF), also referred to as congestive cardiac failure, is a heterogeneous condition in which the heart is unable to pump out sufficient blood to meet the metabolic needs of the body.Heart Failure (HF) commonly occurs in people older than 50 years of age, and severity increases progressively with age.

The symptoms can develop quickly, such as in Acute Heart Failure (AHF), at which time the patient needs to be hospitalized. However, in Chronic Heart Failure (CHF), the symptoms develop gradually.



Nearly 40% of all diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China) occur in the elderly population, and this is estimated to increase by a further 40% by 2028. The major drivers for this trend include increasing life expectancy, early diagnosis of Heart Failure (HF) by improved screening and detection of Heart Failure (HF), as well as the widespread adoption of effective treatment strategies to manage Heart Failure (HF) patients with multiple comorbidities.



Diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) in the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China) are projected to increase from 26.8 million in 2018 to 32.2 million in 2028, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.02%. There were 12.8 million cases of the disease in China in 2018, which represented 47.69% of those in the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China). The UK had the lowest number of diagnosed prevalent cases in 2018 at 5.50 million.



The substantial increase in comorbidities such as Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and hypertension may be driving the number of diagnosed prevalent cases to rise in the elderly.It is observed that Heart Failure (HF) with preserved ejection fraction (PEF) is one of the common cardiac complications of longstanding hypertension.



In 2018, the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China) saw more than half of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) patients experience Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) or hypertension as a major comorbid condition.



Despite advancements in the treatment of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF), the major unmet needs in elderly Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) patients are improved adherence to treatment guidelines and additional effective therapeutic options to manage Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) with multiple comorbidities.The improvement of screening techniques and diagnostic approaches over the years has led to better diagnoses, as reflected in the increased burden of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF).



Effective strategies to prevent lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus during early adulthood may help prevent the occurrence of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) in the elderly.



The latest epidemiology report "Heart Failure: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Heart Failure (HF) in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China). This report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of Heart Failure (HF) and diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) segmented by age, sex, and ejection fraction.



The report also includes Acute Heart Failure (AHF) hospitalizations, prevalent cases of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) segmented by New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional Classes I-IV and American College of Cardiology Foundation (ACCF)/American Heart Association (AHA) Stages.



- The Heart Failure Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Heart Failure (HF) in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China).

- This report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of HF and diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic heart failure (CHF) segmented by age, sex, and ejection fraction. It also includes acute HF (AHF) hospitalizations, prevalent cases of CHF segmented by New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional Classes I-IV and American College of Cardiology Foundation (ACCF)/American Heart Association (AHA) Stages. Additionally, the model includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for various comorbidities of CHF.

- The HF epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- - The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

- - The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



