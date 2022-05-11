Heart Failure Treatment Offers Hope to Diabetics

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary -

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes and heart failure are closely linked. People with type 2 diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop heart failure than someone without diabetes. Heart failure is a condition in which the heart fails to efficiently pump oxygenated blood through the body, while diabetes is a condition that causes blood sugar levels to rise. Today we'll be discussing this issue with reference to Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL).

The globally accepted treatment for diabetes is insulin, and big pharma companies Eli Lilly & Co., Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi all manufacture insulin to combat this debilitating disease. Meanwhile, heart failure comes in various forms, and some, such as acute myocarditis and diastolic heart failure, currently have no recognized standard of care.

With the conditions being so closely entwined, it makes sense that tackling one could reduce the risk of developing the other. While lifestyle changes can reduce the likelihood of heart failure, this is not as easy as it sounds. Every year, over 550k new cases are diagnosed in the U.S. That's why Cardiol Therapeutics is working vigorously to develop therapeutic treatments to help people live more comfortably with this destructive disease.

Currently, the company has one multi-national clinical trial ongoing and another expected to commence shortly. Strong pre-clinical evidence shows the molecule being investigated could be a complete gamechanger, creating several reasons to invest in this exciting company.

COMBATING HEART FAILURE

Cardiol Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on researching and developing an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy to treat cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx™, is a pharmaceutically produced oral formulation being clinically developed for cardiovascular medicine use.

Based on an extensive review of the scientific literature on the subject, David Elsley, Cardiol's President and CEO, along with his co-founders, discovered a molecule of strong interest in treating heart failure due to its anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and cardioprotective properties.

TREATING DIASTOLIC HEART FAILURE

Diastolic heart failure represents around half of all heart failure. Furthermore, heart failure is possibly the most significant medical issue the western world faces. And this is rapidly escalating due to the rise of diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure.

That's why Cardiol Therapeutics has made treating diastolic heart failure its overarching goal, with its ongoing pre-clinical development of a solution its priority.

Cardiol's administration of CardiolRx™ for acute myocarditis patients is in an oral formulation. For treating diastolic heart failure patients, the CardiolRx™ formulation is expected to be administered via subcutaneous injection, similar to the way people with diabetes use insulin.

The oral formulation of CardiolRx™ allows the treatment to be administered quickly and aggressively at very high doses. This is particularly important when dealing with acute myocarditis patients who require urgent care.

However, diastolic heart failure tends to be much more chronic than urgent and, in many cases, is something patients must learn to live with. That's why a subcutaneous formulation is a more suitable form of treatment that could lead to less frequent dosing. Cardiol believes its subcutaneous formulation will allow it to be injected and taken up via the bloodstream.

Indeed, the company has some very compelling pre-clinical data that it presented at the American College of Cardiology's (ACC) 69th virtual Annual Scientific Session & Expo together with the World Congress of Cardiology in 2020.

If Cardiol Therapeutics achieves its long-term goal of developing a treatment for diastolic heart failure, the addressable market is huge.

Indeed, this is a colossal health problem in the western world with no current standard of care. Plus, it is a condition that continues to grow in the developed world due to rising cases of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

The Cardiol Therapeutics team aspires to become a much bigger organization by developing life-changing drugs for this growing area of concern.

In achieving its ultimate objectives, Cardiol Therapeutics could give hope of better managing diastolic heart failure to all those suffering. Treating this serious health condition with a formulation that has an active pharmaceutical ingredient that's structurally bioidentical to its organic counterpart and free from impurities could offer tremendous relief to many.

One of the reasons heart failure poses a mounting burden to the healthcare system is growing diabetes cases.

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) uses biotechnology, chemistry, and genetic medicine, to advance new discoveries in redefining diabetes care and treating obesity. Its SURMOUNT-3 and 4 study varies from 72 to 88 weeks. SURMOUNT -1 will continue through 176 weeks to evaluate whether tirzepatide can slow the time to onset of type 2 diabetes in participants who had prediabetes at the time of entering the clinical trial.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) aims to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. The company is paving the way for a Phase 3 program to discover the prospect of CagriSema in obesity and diabetes.

Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) recent type 1 diabetes study into second-generation insulins provides clinicians with valuable information. It shows how second-generation basal insulins compare to clinically relevant outcomes such as Time in Range, glucose variability, and hypoglycaemia.

