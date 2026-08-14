Heart Failure's Most Comprehensive Scientific Meeting Heads to Phoenix This October

Heart Failure Society of America's (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2026 will convene the entire heart failure care team to explore late-breaking science, emerging technologies, device innovation, and practical strategies that can improve care for millions of patients living with heart failure.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four Americans will develop heart failure during their lifetime according to HF Stats. Yet despite remarkable advances in medications, devices, and multidisciplinary care, fewer than one in four eligible patients with HFrEF receive all recommended guideline-directed medical therapy.

Heart Failure Society of America's (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2026 will convene the entire heart failure care team in Phoenix October 9-12.

Against this backdrop, the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) will bring together clinicians, researchers, scientists, industry innovators, and multidisciplinary care teams from around the world for the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2026, October 9-12 in Phoenix, Arizona. The meeting offers a uniquely focused forum for translating the latest advances in heart failure science into better patient care. Registration for the meeting is open at hfsa.org/asm2026.

HFSA ASM 2026 is uniquely focused on heart failure and designed to foster meaningful connection across the care team. Nurses, physicians, pharmacists, advanced practice providers, researchers, and other professionals learn alongside one another and form a faculty that reflects the full heart failure care team. Early-career investigators and emerging voices present alongside internationally recognized experts, creating opportunities for direct exchange of ideas, collaboration, and shared learning across all levels of experience.

ASM by the numbers

This year's meeting will feature 50+ scientific sessions, 75+ oral abstract presentations, 750+ ePosters, and 300+ faculty making it the largest scientific program in HFSA history. Educational programming will span the full spectrum of heart failure care, with sessions covering advanced heart failure and transplantation, cardiogenic shock, HFpEF, inherited cardiomyopathies, cardio-oncology, health equity, implementation science, artificial intelligence, and rapidly evolving treatment strategies.

Original science remains at the center of HFSA ASM. Investigators from around the world will present new research through Late Breaking Clinical Research, oral presentations, and ePosters, giving attendees early access to findings that may influence future research, clinical practice, and guideline development.

Device innovation takes center stage

Device-based therapies continue to transform the management of heart failure, and HFSA ASM 2026 expands its focus on this rapidly evolving area through both the Devices in Heart Failure Meeting on October 9 and integrated Devices @ HFSA programming throughout the Annual Scientific Meeting.

Together, these complementary programs provide attendees with a comprehensive look at advances in mechanical circulatory support, structural interventions, implantable technologies, remote monitoring, digital health, and other emerging innovations while connecting device development with the broader clinical science presented throughout the meeting.

Science, Connection and the HFSA Experience

Learning at HFSA ASM extends beyond traditional lectures. Interactive How-To sessions and case-based education are complemented by the Research Hub and JCF Central, where attendees can engage with editors and authors from the Journal of Cardiac Failure and the Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections and connect meeting presentations with the latest published research.

The intimate, highly focused setting also creates opportunities for conversations that can be harder to have at larger scientific meetings – from meeting faculty and investigators to reconnecting with colleagues and forming new collaborations. Speed mentoring, networking receptions, and a busy Atrium bring the community together outside the scientific sessions and reflect a meeting designed to be as welcoming and engaging as it is educational.

The meeting will also feature keynote speaker Kristin Flanary ("Lady Glaucomflecken"), whose presentation, Wife and Death, offers a powerful perspective on the patient and caregiver experience following sudden cardiac arrest. Drawing from her family's story, Flanary will explore how healthcare teams can better recognize and support the needs of caregivers and co-survivors during medical crises. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Jennifer Thibodeau, MD, MSCS, FHFSA (HFSA ASM 2026 Program Chair); Avery Bechthold, PhD, BSN, RN; Brittany Clayborne, MS, PsyD; and Jessica Schultz, MD.

Whether attendees are seeking practical clinical education, the latest scientific discoveries, emerging technologies, research collaborations, or opportunities to connect with colleagues across disciplines, HFSA ASM 2026 offers a uniquely collaborative environment dedicated entirely to advancing heart failure care.

This year's meeting is chaired by Jennifer Thibodeau, MD, alongside co-chairs Quin Denfeld, PhD; Aaron Bagnola, PharmD; and Dan Judge, MD.

Registration for the meeting is open at hfsa.org/asm2026. Late Breaking Clinical Trial presentations will be announced in the coming weeks.

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About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, [email protected]

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America