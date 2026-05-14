New Focus Issue on Inflammatory and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathies in the May Issue of the Journal of Cardiac Failure

This focus issue examines the "diagnostic odyssey," evolving risk stratification, and the use of AI tools to reveal patterns in infiltrative and inflammatory cardiomyopathies.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflammatory and infiltrative cardiomyopathies remain among the most challenging conditions in cardiovascular care, often presenting with nonspecific symptoms, delayed diagnosis, and wide variability in outcomes. The May issue of the Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) guest edited by Drs. Nisha Gilotra, Mathew Maurer and Emer Joyce, brings these complexities into focus, assembling new data, state-of-the-art reviews, and patient-centered perspectives aimed at improving how these diseases are recognized and treated.

Journal of Cardiac Failure

Long relegated to broad "non-ischemic" classifications, conditions such as myocarditis, sarcoidosis, and amyloidosis are now emerging as distinct clinical entities requiring earlier recognition and more targeted management. Yet, for many patients, the path to diagnosis remains prolonged and uncertain, with missed opportunities for timely intervention.

This special focus issue explores that diagnostic gap while highlighting recent advances that are beginning to reshape the field – from improved risk stratification to novel therapeutics and the growing role of artificial intelligence in clinical decision-making.

Among the studies featured:

Long-term outcomes in acute myocarditis : A 10-year cohort study of hospitalized patients provides new clarity on prognosis and identifies early clinical predictors of adverse outcomes. While most patients experienced favorable long-term trajectories, a subset faced significant risk, underscoring the importance of early risk stratification and targeted follow-up.

A 10-year cohort study of hospitalized patients provides new clarity on prognosis and identifies early clinical predictors of adverse outcomes. While most patients experienced favorable long-term trajectories, a subset faced significant risk, underscoring the importance of early risk stratification and targeted follow-up. Artificial intelligence in cardiomyopathy care: A state-of-the-art review examines how AI is being applied across imaging, biomarkers, and clinical data to detect subtle patterns in infiltrative and inflammatory cardiomyopathies. While still early in development, these tools may help clinicians identify disease earlier and guide more precise management.

Additional contributions in this issue examine evolving diagnostic approaches, emerging therapeutic strategies, and patient-reported outcomes, offering a more complete view of disease burden and opportunities for intervention.

Beyond these highlighted studies, the issue includes a broad range of original investigations, reviews, and perspectives that collectively examine the evolving landscape of inflammatory and infiltrative cardiomyopathies – from advances in imaging and biomarkers to emerging clinical trials and the integration of patient experience into research and care.

View the full issue online. For interviews with authors, please contact Laura Poko at [email protected].

About the Journal of Cardiac Failure

The Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) publishes the highest quality science in the field of heart failure with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, mentorship, multidisciplinary partnerships, and patient-centeredness. Published papers span original investigator-initiated work to state-of-the-art reviews, guidelines and scientific statements, expert perspectives, early career and trainee spotlight pieces, patient and patient-partner narratives. JCF also emphasizes the power of language and prioritizes innovative approaches to dissemination of published work to reach and impact the broader heart failure community.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers, and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, [email protected]

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America