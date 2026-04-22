New HFSA Scientific Statement Provides Practical Guidance for Managing Heart Failure with Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction

New guidance reframes HFmrEF as a distinct, clinically meaningful condition requiring consistent recognition and management

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Scientific Statement from the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) challenges longstanding ambiguity in the classification and treatment of heart failure with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF), emphasizing that it should be recognized as a distinct and clinically meaningful condition, rather than a borderline category.

New HFSA guidance provides an evidence-based framework to support more consistent recognition and management of HFmrEF. Post this The Heart Failure with Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction: An HFSA Scientific Statement, published April 22 in the Journal of Cardiac Failure, outlines key clinical guidance for the treatment of HFmrEF Figure 4: Diagnostic evaluation and treatment strategy for heart failure with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF). Heart Failure with Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction: An HFSA Scientific Statement

Published today in the Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF), the Heart Failure with Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction statement defines HFmrEF as a left ventricular ejection fraction of 41–49% and provides a structured, evidence-based framework to support more consistent recognition, evaluation, and management in clinical practice.

HFmrEF accounts for a substantial proportion of heart failure cases across community cohorts and international registries. However, inconsistent definitions and variable treatment approaches have historically limited clarity in care.

"HFmrEF has often been treated as a gray zone, but patients in this group face real risks, including hospitalization and disease progression," said Jane E. Wilcox MD, MSc, co-lead author of the statement, Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern University, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. "This statement reinforces that HFmrEF warrants the same level of clinical attention and longitudinal management as other heart failure phenotypes."

The statement highlights that patients with HFmrEF share important characteristics with both heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), including a high burden of comorbidities. Compared with HFpEF, HFmrEF is associated with a higher prevalence of ischemic heart disease and a greater likelihood of progression to lower ejection fraction over time.

Key Clinical Considerations

The statement outlines practical considerations for clinicians based on available observational data, registry analyses, and clinical trial subgroups:

Recognition: Patients with symptoms of heart failure and EF 41–49% should be actively identified and followed over time





Patients with symptoms of heart failure and EF 41–49% should be actively identified and followed over time Classification: Consistent EF definitions and careful interpretation of imaging are essential





Consistent EF definitions and careful interpretation of imaging are essential Assessment: Evaluation should extend beyond EF to include ischemic burden, structural abnormalities, and comorbidities





Evaluation should extend beyond EF to include ischemic burden, structural abnormalities, and comorbidities Management: Clinicians may consider guideline-directed therapies established in HFrEF, while recognizing current evidence limitations





Clinicians may consider guideline-directed therapies established in HFrEF, while recognizing current evidence limitations Follow-up: Periodic reassessment is critical, as EF can change over time

While the statement does not introduce new treatment recommendations, it provides a practical framework to help clinicians apply existing evidence more consistently in a population that has often fallen between traditional heart failure categories.

"By clarifying how to approach HFmrEF, this statement helps close a longstanding gap in heart failure care and highlights important areas for future research," said Barry A. Borlaug, MD, co-lead author of the statement, Mayo Clinic.

By consolidating current evidence and identifying key knowledge gaps, the HFSA Scientific Statement aims to improve clinical decision-making and advance research for this increasingly recognized patient population.

Supporting Materials

In addition to reviewing the guidance found within the statement, clinicians can use the Top Ten Take-Home Messages slide deck, designed by the statement's lead author, as a quick reference guide, available on the hfsa.org website.

View all HFSA published scientific statements, guidelines and other clinical documents.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

About the Journal of Cardiac Failure

The Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) publishes the highest quality science in the field of heart failure with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, mentorship, multidisciplinary partnerships, and patient-centeredness. Published papers span original investigator-initiated work to state-of-the-art reviews, guidelines and scientific statements, expert perspectives, early career and trainee spotlight pieces, patient and patient-partner narratives. JCF also emphasizes the power of language and prioritizes innovative approaches to dissemination of published work to reach and impact the broader heart failure community.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, [email protected]

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America