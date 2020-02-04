Heart healthy cooking made easier with fresh avocados

"Heart disease and stroke are common and preventable so the key is to recognize the risk factors and take action," said Malena Perdomo, registered dietitian and spokesperson for Aguacates Frescos – Saborea Uno Hoy. "Start with small steps. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, replacing bad fats with good fats can reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood so empower yourself to be creative in the kitchen. Be open to adjusting ingredients as a way to limit bad fats and get the health benefits of good fats for the whole family."

The effects of eating fresh avocados are continually being researched, adding to the growing body of evidence supporting their heart health benefits. The most recent clinical study focused on the relationship between avocado consumption and lowering bad cholesterol. Researchers studied 45 overweight/obese adults, exploring whether eating a diet with one avocado a day would reduce oxidative stress markers for bad cholesterol and improve antioxidant status when compared to a low fat diet or a moderate fat oil diet.2

SaboreaUnoHoy.com was created especially to give Hispanic families easy access to nutrition tips and tasty recipes made with heart healthy avocados. Grilled Salmon Tacos, for example, feature a creamy avocado cabbage slaw, ensuring smiles around the table without having used as much fatty toppings. This recipe is part of the new Healthy Swaps for the Heart Cookbook, available now for free download at SaboreaUnoHoy.com/heart.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is an agricultural promotion group formed by domestic producers and importers to promote consumption of fresh Hass avocados in the U.S. HAB exists to help make avocados America's most popular fruit and conducts educational campaigns and funds nutrition research under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. Saborea Uno Hoy® is HAB's ongoing, science-based program designed to build awareness of the many health benefits of eating fresh avocados. For more information, visit SaboreaUnoHoy.com or follow HAB on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/cholesterol/facts.htm

2 The study was supported by the Hass Avocado Board. While the conclusions from a single study cannot be generalized to all populations, the study provides additional insights into potential mechanisms of why avocados are heart-healthy.

Contact: Vickie Allande-Fite for Hass Avocado Board

vickie.fite@mslgroup.com

(310) 264-6966

SOURCE Hass Avocado Board