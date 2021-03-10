Heart of a Building Video to Premiere First in Documentary Series on Rocky Mountain PBS for Earth Day 2021

DENVER, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart of a Building—a video documentary series focusing on the why of environmentally-harmonious building projects—is set to debut with an hour-long episode on Rocky Mountain PBS on April 24, 2021 at 3:30pm (with a replay on April 25 at 10am). The film's executive producer and host is noted Colorado building science consultant Paul Kriescher.

"RMPBS is excited to partner with a quality sustainability-driven series like Heart of a Building to help bring these personal stories behind energy-efficient building to our viewers," notes RMPBS Programming Manager Brad Haug.

Kriescher's vision for the film is to serve as a tool to help others understand the importance of building not just to code—but far beyond. It demonstrates the benefits, strategies, materials, and practices that reduce a building's ecological footprint and have a heartfelt, regenerative effect on the owners and occupants.

"I have long believed that one of the most effective pathways for people to learn and care for our connection with the greater environment was by helping people learn and understand the impact our homes and buildings have on the greater environment," says Kriescher.

With buildings accounting for ~40% of all energy use in the U.S. (as of early 2020), the significant amounts of water consumed in buildings, and the resources needed to build and maintain our structures, there is a need to create buildings that not only last for generations but also use fewer and fewer resources to do so. We can now power buildings without consuming fossil fuels while still providing great indoor air quality and superior comfort. And we can do this while coming into greater harmony with nature and the hearts and souls of those who visit and occupy these exemplary buildings. The stories shared in this documentary series focus on people who acted on their dreams and incorporated innovation as they sought to leave the world better than they found it for future generations.

