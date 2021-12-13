Heart of America Announces Landmark Grant and Continued Partnership with Verizon

Since 2018, Verizon has partnered with Heart of America on the design and construction of over 50 Verizon Innovative Learning Labs in 18 cities across the country, and this grant provides the opportunity to create another 50 labs. Tailored with emerging technology and outfitted with modular furniture designed to optimize learning for each school partner, the labs provide students with access to next-gen learning tools such as virtual reality equipment, 3D printing stations, augmented reality apps and more in a custom-designed, state-of-the-art experiential learning environment.

Heart of America partners closely with Verizon to oversee the design for each space, manage construction, and serve as a critical liaison between the schools and the team of partners during its transformation. Each lab is designed with the input of local school leadership while leveraging best practices of design thinking and education design principles. Underscoring the importance of this approach, a 2015 study published in the journal Building and Environment found that changing core elements of classroom design can increase student learning outcomes by 16 percent.1 Leveraging many of those core elements, the labs integrate cutting-edge technology in a dynamic space to promote immersive and collaborative learning experiences for students and educators.

In addition to the transformation of the physical space, the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab program includes a robust, project-based online curriculum—created by the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at Arizona State University and supported by ongoing professional learning for effective implementation and sustainability—that teaches students design thinking and social innovation to positively impact their communities. Together, Arizona State University and Heart of America lead the school selection process for the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab program, and now the program's curriculum is freely available to all educators on Verizon Innovative Learning HQ.

This investment deepens Heart of America's commitment to transforming learning spaces, bridging the resource gap, and strengthening communities to give all students room to learn, discover and thrive. "By ensuring more students have access to these thoughtfully-designed spaces, and cutting-edge resources that are often only in the hands of wealthy school districts, our partnership with Verizon is helping level the playing field for students in many of our country's most under-resourced communities," said Jill Hardy Heath, President & CEO of Heart of America.

The grant is part of Citizen Verizon, Verizon's responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement, and the company's ongoing investment to help vulnerable communities, which is expected to exceed $3 billion between 2020 to 2025.

"These labs underscore our commitment to digital inclusion, ensuring more students have access to the tech-fueled strategies that will inspire curiosity and help build the next generation of innovators who will continue to move our world forward," said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon.

"These new spaces and the technology inside help close a very real digital divide that students in under-resourced communities experience that was highlighted during school closures across the country in 2020," said Jill Hardy Heath, President & CEO of Heart of America. She added, "The labs give students the room to dream and reshape the stories they tell themselves – about what their futures will look like and what's possible. So, even though we are overwhelmed by Verizon's generosity, the feeling of self-worth and opportunity they are giving students in need across our country is something you simply can't put a price on."

About Heart of America

Heart of America transforms learning spaces, bridges the resource gap, and strengthens communities to give all students room to learn, discover and thrive. We believe every student deserves an inspiring space, equipped with the right resources, to learn and thrive. And behind that belief is a deep commitment to collaboration. We listen thoughtfully and partner closely as we co-create vibrant spaces and innovative solutions that reflect the communities they serve. Throughout our 25 years, we have worked to transform the lives of more than two million students in historically marginalized communities by providing books, investing in technology, removing barriers to learning, and designing inspirational spaces.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.



SOURCE Heart of America