Heart of Hospice - Central, Louisiana earns We Honor Veterans Level 5 Status, 1 of 2 in the state of Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart of Hospice – Central, Louisiana earned Level 5 status for the We Honor Veterans program, the highest status achievable. Heart of Hospice achieved this distinction by hosting a multi-state, virtual and in-person event on National Vietnam War Veterans Day to welcome home Vietnam Veterans and thank them for their service and sacrifice. During the event, 790 Vietnam Veterans were pinned and presented with challenge coins across five states.

We Honor Veterans is a program run by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs that invites hospices to recognize the unique needs of America's Veterans and their families and learn how to best serve and guide them, considering their unique life stories, toward a more peaceful ending. Partnerships begin at level one and partners must complete a series of educational programs and host community events to fulfill each level's requirements and progress to the next.

Mandy Anderson, Manager of Volunteer Services for Heart of Hospice – Central Alexandria led the creation and execution of the event. She shares: "It has been an honor working with our Veterans, our volunteers, our interns, and our team in Central, Alexandria to bring this achievement to our office. This is not the effort of one, but rather the effort of our team to better care for our Veterans and their families."

Kristi Hightower, Senior Administrator, adds: "Being able to lead a team at Heart of Hospice that continues the legacy my family has of serving our country is very important to me. I am proud of our continued momentum in honoring the sacrifice our Veteran communities made for us all."

Heart of Hospice is one of two hospices in the state of Louisiana with a Level 5 partnership and the only one in the central Louisiana region.

About Heart of Hospice

Our vision is to transform end-of-life care in the communities we serve. We currently provide care to 16 regions across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. We believe all hospice-eligible patients and those who love them deserve the best care at the end of life. Our mission is simple: to serve all patients and their loved ones the way they desire to be served.

