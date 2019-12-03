Heart of Hospice Announces Purchase of Additional Hospice Provider in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart of Hospice, LLC has announced the purchase of the operations of Heartstrings Hospice. Stephen Shroyer, President and Owner of Heartstrings Hospice: "Heartstrings Hospice has compassionately served patients and families throughout South Carolina's midland region for over 11 years. We are excited to have the opportunity to join forces with Heart of Hospice and elevate the level of care available to our communities."

Heart of Hospice—a subsidy of EPI Group, LLC based in Charleston, SC—currently provides care to over 1500 patients across 17 agencies throughout Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Heart of Hospice sees adding Heartstrings Hospice to their team as an important foundational step in their plan to soon provide care across the state.

Heart of Hospice is led by Chief Executive Officer Carla Davis, who is not only a proud member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization Board but is also an executive with over 29 years of experience and a diverse background in compliance, operations and marketing.

Davis adds: "I am delighted to expand the reach of our great care to our home state of South Carolina as we continue to fulfill our vision of providing individualized, quality, end-of-life care to eligible patients and their families. We are thrilled to work with the established, skilled care team at Heartstrings Hospice to transform end-of-life care in our communities."

Terry Hurley, President and Chief Operating Officer at EPI, states, "We are ready for Heart of Hospice to lead EPI forward in the healthcare industry and honored to support their continuous expansion and success by welcoming the Heartstrings Hospice team to our family. This acquisition is consistent with our plan to grow our current footprint and we are thrilled with the opportunity to serve our home state."

About Heart of Hospice

Our vision is to transform end-of-life care in the communities we serve. We currently provide care to 16 regions across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma. We believe all hospice eligible patients and those that love them deserve the best care at the end of life. Our mission is simple: to serve all patients and their loved ones the way they desire to be served.

EPI Group is a privately held company, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina with over 2000 employees. In addition to Heart of Hospice, the company's diverse portfolio includes: Evening Post Publishing—which has seventeen publications in the state of South Carolina including the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winning Post & Courier, EPI Health—a specialty Dermatology Pharmaceutical Company, and Clear Night Group—a digital marketing agency based in Minnesota.

