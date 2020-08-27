Heart of Hospice Foundation supports pediatric patient through hurricane Laura

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Heart of Hospice – Acadiana prepared for incoming hurricane Laura, they checked in with each patient to ensure action plans were in place to keep all as safe as possible. Heart of Hospice's care teams work to ensure all who entrust Heart of Hospice with their care have the medications, supplies, and durable medical equipment they need to make it through the storm.

Social Work Mentor Amanda Fuselier, LCSW BACS, visited one of her patients, a 9-month-old pediatric patient living with her parents and five siblings, to see how she could help. The family expressed that they needed additional household supplies to get them through the storm, but that they did not have the means to pay for what they needed. Amanda reached out to the Heart of Hospice Foundation, Heart of Hospice's separate 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to apply for assistance and was granted the funds within the hour.

Amanda pulled together the supplies—gas for the family's generator, extension cords to connect the patient to necessary equipment, fans to circulate air, and flashlights with batteries—and delivered the materials the same day. Though Hurricane Laura's unpredictable nature would not change, the family could now rest assured that they had everything they might need to protect themselves while she rolled through. They shared: "Thank you. We are so appreciative. We had no idea how we were going to prepare."

Elyssa Katz, Executive Director of the Foundation, adds, "Between the financial and logistical strains of COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura, we want to be there for those who need support. At such a vulnerable time in their lives, hospice patients and their loved ones should not have to worry about basic necessities or protecting themselves on the eve of a hurricane."

The Heart of Hospice Foundation frequently provides emergency relief to those in need facing the end of life. If you are interested in learning more about their support or in making a contribution, please visit: www.heartofhospicefoundation.net.

About Heart of Hospice - Foundation

The Heart of Hospice Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to assisting terminally-ill patients and their families in financial crisis: paying for a utility bill, providing basic needs such as groceries, or granting a patient's last wish. The Foundation also supports volunteer and community education, and research to advance care at the end of life.

