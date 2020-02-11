Heart of Hospice welcomes new Chief Medical Officer, Sonali Wilborn, MD, MBA, HMDC

Dr. Wilborn is board certified in Internal Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care, and is Hospice Medical Director Certified. In her 25 years of practice, Dr. Wilborn has held numerous positions across the healthcare continuum. She practiced as a Hospitalist for eight years and served as Medical Director of the Palliative Care Service at OHMC-Dearborn, Michigan. In 2009, she started her career in hospice, initially as Associate Medical Director for Odyssey Hospice before becoming Medical Director for the Hospice IPU. In 2012, she took over as Michigan Market Medical Director for Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, eventually becoming their East Region National Medical Director in 2016. Dr. Wilborn also serves as the Chief Clinical Officer for GAPS Health, a company focused on physician leadership in the post-acute space.

Dr. Wilborn's extensive experience in hospice and palliative care and as an industry expert position her to seamlessly lead Heart of Hospice by driving the medical direction for hospice, developing the palliative care program, and overseeing all practitioners. Dr. Wilborn, known for her ability to develop, lead, and integrate across an organization, prides herself on always utilizing the latest technologies, treatments, regulations, and care delivery models.

Wilborn shares: "As we move toward value-based healthcare, hospice and palliative care will play a large role in caring for our chronically-ill and elderly patient population. We have the unique ability to improve population health and patient experience while lowering the cost of care and increasing provider satisfaction: the Quadruple Aim. It is exhilarating to join an industry-leading, innovative company focused on providing outstanding patient care that recognizes the value of partnering upstream with payers, accountable care organizations, and managed care plans."

Carla Davis, Chief Executive Officer, adds, "Not only are we thrilled to welcome the incredibly experienced and capable Dr. Wilborn to our team, but we are also proud to introduce the role of Chief Medical Officer to Heart of Hospice. Dr. Wilborn's strong background in patient advocacy and executive leadership leave me confident that she will help drive transformative care across the communities we serve."

Our vision is to transform end-of-life care in the communities we serve. We currently provide care to 16 regions across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. We believe all hospice eligible patients and those that love them deserve the best care at the end of life. Our mission is simple: to serve all patients and their loved ones the way they desire to be served.

