Heart of Ohio Family Health Chooses Medicus' mCare Managed Services for Streamlined IT Operations

Medicus IT

June 20, 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading healthcare managed service provider, is pleased to announce that Heart of Ohio Family Health, a prominent healthcare provider, has selected Medicus' mCare managed services to enhance and streamline IT operations. Through this partnership, Heart of Ohio Family Health aims to optimize its IT infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and focus on delivering high-quality patient care while providing access to more patients.

Heart of Ohio Family Health recognized the need for specialized IT support that aligns with the unique demands of a community health center. After a thorough evaluation, they chose Medicus' mCare managed services because of its tailored community health center solutions and deep healthcare information technology expertise.

Our mCare offering provides a comprehensive suite of services that address the specific IT requirements of community health centers. With mCare, Heart of Ohio Family Health gains access to advanced support, proactive security measures, and strategic IT guidance, enabling them to focus on its core mission of providing excellent patient care and improving patient outcomes.

"We are honored to partner with Heart of Ohio Family Health and support them through our mCare managed services offering," said Tony Niemotka, Medicus' Executive Vice President of Community Health. "By leveraging our expertise and our comprehensive solution, we will strengthen and secure their IT infrastructure, improve efficiency, and empower their staff to deliver exceptional patient care while allowing them to serve more of its community."

 Critical Benefits of mCare:

  1. Proactive Support: steadfast IT support and responsive end-user and provider assistance while ensuring uninterrupted operations and minimizing downtime.
  2. Enhanced Security: proactive security measures such as EDR, dark web monitoring, web filtering, and comprehensive password management
  3. Scalable Solutions: flexible framework allows for scalability and adapting their ever-changing needs.
  4. Strategic Guidance: expert guidance and advice on leveraging technology to drive operational efficiencies, accelerate growth initiatives, and drive transformation, supporting its long-term goals.

"We are excited to partner with Medicus and leverage their mCare managed services," said Dr. M. Buhari Mohammed, CEO at Heart of Ohio Family Health. "With their specialized expertise in healthcare IT and commitment to providing tailored solutions, we are confident that Medicus will allow us to enhance access to quality healthcare and advance the vital advocacy and awareness initiatives that strive to make one's health a priority."

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

About Heart of Ohio Family Health

Heart of Ohio Family Health (HOFH) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare provider committed to serving all groups, ethnicities, and communities in Central Ohio since 2003. Operating as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), HOFH offers services in primary care, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, oral health, behavioral health, substance use disorder, diagnostic laboratory, pharmacy, dietetics, and social support services. With six locations in central Ohio, HOFH has a team of more than 170 providers and staff dedicated to providing quality healthcare to 16,000 residents of our community.

