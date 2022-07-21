'Heart of the City' Exhibit Comes to Gallery 23 by John Westbay Featuring the Debut Streetwear Collection LOVE&WAR.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Westbay will launch his second solo exhibition titled 'Heart of the City' at the famed Gallery 23 in New York City's meatpacking district. Launching July 21st, the three-week long exhibit will showcase 20 original diverse-medium works set on canvas and wood panel. Westbay, who is intrinsically known for his artistic application of the word 'Love' will also be debuting a partnership streetwear collection titled 'LOVE & WAR' in collaboration with John Scafiddi, owner, and creative director of the brand At War. The duo has created a passion line that speaks to the urban realism gap, infusing color with culture; creativity with pride and overall, a passion for the pieces they create. Together, they launch with an opening reception set to feature include music by DJ Nick Russo, tattoo artistry by John Lemon from Bound for Glory and Zack Bryson from Historic Custom Tattoo, and a drink partnership with Evil Twin Brewing Company featuring 'Love Potion #9.' The show will run until August 11, with normal gallery viewing hours.

Exhibit: July 21 – August 11th 2022; Gallery 23 NY, 34 Little W 12th St, New York, NY 10014

More information about the exhibit, partnership and lunch can be found at: http://www.withlovebywest.com

SOURCE With Love By West