Heart Rhythm 2021 Kicks Off Virtually, Showcasing Advances In Electrophysiology Field

The Society is offering a hybrid meeting format for the first time in its 42-year history to provide the global EP community with the opportunity to participate regardless of their local travel restrictions. Heart Rhythm 2021 will deliver groundbreaking science and unparalleled content for clinicians, scientists, researchers, and innovators in the field of cardiac pacing and electrophysiology.

"This year, we have all been confronted with unimaginable challenges, so we are very excited to once again have the opportunity to meet in person as a clinical community and also provide the same level of connection to our virtual attendees," said Christine M. Albert, MD, MPH, FHRS, Immediate Past President of Heart Rhythm Society. "Whether one attends in person or virtually, Heart Rhythm 2021 will deliver a wide array of science, education, networking opportunities, and more. All attendees may begin accessing the meeting's cutting-edge content starting today. We look forward to presenting innovations and discoveries that will inspire future breakthroughs that lead to improved patient care."

July activities at Heart Rhythm 2021 will include more than 200 sessions focused on the latest science and innovation on pacing, defibrillation, clinical arrhythmia management, ablation, health policy, and more. Highlights include:

Daily Plenary Sessions: Each full day will commence with a Daily Plenary session that addresses a challenge confronting the global EP community while inspiring new ideas through unique perspectives. Speakers include Timothy Caulfield , professor of law at the University of Alberta , research director of its Health Law Institute, current Canada research chair in Health Law and Policy, and host of the Netflix Series The User's Guide to Cheating Death ; Clyde Yancy, MD, MSc, HRS member, past president of the American Heart Association, and Tulane University School of Medicine graduate; and Nagin Cox , spacecraft operations engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Each full day will commence with a Daily Plenary session that addresses a challenge confronting the global EP community while inspiring new ideas through unique perspectives. Speakers include , professor of law at the , research director of its Health Law Institute, current research chair in Health Law and Policy, and host of the Netflix Series ; Clyde Yancy, MD, MSc, HRS member, past president of the American Heart Association, and School of Medicine graduate; and , spacecraft operations engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Digital Health & Innovation Programming: Attendees may attend multiple sessions highlighting the role of digital health, artificial intelligence, and wearables in clinical practice.

Attendees may attend multiple sessions highlighting the role of digital health, artificial intelligence, and wearables in clinical practice. Heart Failure Programming: Sessions will feature the latest advancements in heart failure treatments and outcomes and will address topics including novel devices and racial and ethnic disparities in patient care.

Sessions will feature the latest advancements in heart failure treatments and outcomes and will address topics including novel devices and racial and ethnic disparities in patient care. HRS/CHRS/EHRA Joint Session: Recent Advances in CA of AF: Do We Now Have All the Answers?: On Wednesday, June 30 at 3 PM ET , this joint session will cover the invasive management of atrial fibrillation (AF), with discussions on emerging technologies and strategies to improve the outcome of AF ablation procedures.

On September 1, all attendees will receive on-demand access to an additional 100+ hours of educational programming recorded in Boston.

Follow #HRS2021 on Twitter for real-time updates and emerging news from the meeting.

Scientists, clinicians, and HRS leadership will be available virtually for interviews to further discuss specific sessions and innovations in heart rhythm care. Qualified media are invited to register for exclusive press access. Click here for more information.

About the Heart Rhythm Society

The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education, and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients and is the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders. Its mission is to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal health care policies and standards. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, D.C., it has a membership of more than 7,000 heart rhythm professionals in more than 90 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.HRSonline.org.

Contact: Megan Douthat

[email protected]

SOURCE Heart Rhythm Society