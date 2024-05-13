HEART RHYTHM 2024: LEADING HEART RHYTHM MEETING ASSEMBLES FOR 45TH YEAR TO UNVEIL SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERIES AND INNOVATIONS TO GLOBAL EP COMMUNITY

The premier event for electrophysiologists kicks off in Boston, showcasing a record-breaking number of advances in the field of electrophysiology

BOSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, the 45th annual Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) meeting, Heart Rhythm 2024, will kick off in Boston and online, bringing together more than 8,400 clinicians, scientists, researchers, and innovators from the field of cardiac pacing and electrophysiology. This year's meeting received the highest number of late-breaking abstract submissions for its Late-Breaking Clinical Trial and Science sessions in the 45-year history of the meeting.

Heart Rhythm 2024 will offer more than 200 sessions led by over 2,600 expert faculty and abstract presenters from around the world. Attendees unable to travel to Boston may choose the Online-Only Experience to access live streaming and on-demand sessions remotely.

"This year, we are excited to see a 23% increase in scientific abstract submissions since our 2020 annual meeting, bringing us closer to pre-pandemic numbers," said HRS President Jodie L. Hurwitz, MD, FHRS. "The Heart Rhythm Society will bring together heart rhythm care professionals from more than 80 countries once again to share the latest groundbreaking science, technologies, and life-saving therapies so they can return home with a reinvigorated passion for arrhythmia patient care."

Heart Rhythm 2024 highlights include:

Abstract Pavilion: This year's meeting will feature traditional paper posters in a dedicated area on the Exhibit Hall floor, maximizing opportunities for presenters and attendees to engage and interact in this traditional format. In-person attendees may view paper posters in the Abstract Pavilion and are also encouraged to attend available moderated poster sessions and poster presentations. In-person and online attendees will also receive access to the 1,200+ original scientific abstracts in the digital Abstract Catalog.





Shark Tank 2024: Hooking AFib: The fourth annual "Shark Tank" will feature three EP hopefuls as they pitch their Get With The Guidelines®- AFIB registry research proposals to a panel of HRS and American Heart Association (AHA) "sharks" in the hopes of turning their idea into an original research project.





Exhibit Hall: Attendees will be invited to explore and engage with more than 100 industry leaders who are showcasing the latest innovative products, services, and technologies in arrhythmia patient care.





AI Sessions & Science: HRS will host several artificial intelligence (AI) focused sessions geared towards the future of AI in the field of electrophysiology, featuring ground-breaking science on cardiovascular implantable electronic devices, digital health and innovation, clinical practice, ablation, and more.





HRS will host several artificial intelligence (AI) focused sessions geared towards the future of AI in the field of electrophysiology, featuring ground-breaking science on cardiovascular implantable electronic devices, digital health and innovation, clinical practice, ablation, and more. Special Sessions and Exclusive Events: HRS will host several special sessions and exclusive events, including the Women in EP Luncheon, the Business of EP sessions, Africa Summit 2024, exclusive hands-on training sessions for allied professionals and fellows, and roundtable discussions to foster new mentorship relationships between experienced electrophysiologists and early-career attendees.

Follow #HRS2024 on X (formerly Twitter) for real-time updates and emerging news from the meeting.

