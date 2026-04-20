HEART RHYTHM 2026: THE WORLD'S LEADING EP EVENT RETURNS FOR ITS 47TH YEAR, UNVEILING CUTTING-EDGE SCIENCE SHAPING THE FUTURE OF ARRHYTHMIA CARE

Electrophysiologists from around the globe convene in Chicago to break new ground in the field of EP

CHICAGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 47th Annual Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) meeting kicks off Thursday in Chicago and online, attracting more than 10,000 professionals worldwide for a global exchange of science and innovation advancing electrophysiology (EP). Designed by and for heart rhythm professionals, the meeting features almost 2,000 sessions, posters, roundtables, and hands-on experiences highlighting the latest breakthroughs in arrhythmia care, including a focused deep dive into arrhythmias in athletes.

Reflecting the field's accelerating momentum, Heart Rhythm 2026 received the highest number of abstract submissions in its history, including a fourfold increase in late-breaking science over the past decade. The meeting continues to serve as a premier forum where practice-changing research is unveiled, sparking the most important conversations and fueling unprecedented scientific advancement across the field.

"This year's meeting represents a pivotal evolution for HRS," said HRS President Mina Chung, MD, FHRS. "The 47th Heart Rhythm meeting underscores our commitment to advancing scientific dialogue in meaningful ways, reflected in the notable increase in scientific abstract submissions this year. Breakthrough science drives progress, but its true impact is measured by how effectively it improves outcomes, enhances quality of life, and extends lives. By bringing innovation and real-world impact into closer alignment, we are shaping the future of care."

Heart Rhythm 2026 Highlights:

Science : 20 Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Science presentations, 40 Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Science poster sessions, 15 High Impact Science abstracts, and more than 200 robust sessions across basic, translational, and clinical research.





: 20 Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Science presentations, 40 Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Science poster sessions, 15 High Impact Science abstracts, and more than 200 robust sessions across basic, translational, and clinical research. Opening Plenary Keynote Speaker: Will Flanary, MD, better known as Dr. Glaucomflecken, is a widely recognized medical humorist, physician, two-time cancer survivor, and sudden cardiac arrest survivor whose work is informed by both his medical training and his own patient journey.





Will Flanary, MD, better known as Dr. Glaucomflecken, is a widely recognized medical humorist, physician, two-time cancer survivor, and sudden cardiac arrest survivor whose work is informed by both his medical training and his own patient journey. AED and CPR Training: In alignment with HRS's mission and vision, it is providing life-saving training sessions for Chicago hotels, Chicago Convention Center, and supporting vendors. Each training session will teach employees how to operate an automated external defibrillator (AED) and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). This is the third year that HRS has offered AED and CPR training to give back to the community EP professionals call home for the week.





In alignment with HRS's mission and vision, it is providing life-saving training sessions for Chicago hotels, Chicago Convention Center, and supporting vendors. Each training session will teach employees how to operate an automated external defibrillator (AED) and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). This is the third year that HRS has offered AED and CPR training to give back to the community EP professionals call home for the week. Heart Rhythm Gala : The Heart Rhythm Society and Heart Rhythm Advocates will host the second annual Heart Rhythm Gala, an elegant evening of advocacy, innovation, and impact. Building on last year's sold-out event, which raised funding for research, education, and health policy, this year's Gala is dedicated to advancing the shared mission to end death and suffering from heart rhythm disorders.





The Heart Rhythm Society and Heart Rhythm Advocates will host the second annual Heart Rhythm Gala, an elegant evening of advocacy, innovation, and impact. Building on last year's sold-out event, which raised funding for research, education, and health policy, this year's Gala is dedicated to advancing the shared mission to end death and suffering from heart rhythm disorders. Global Summit: This year's four-hour Global Summit will tackle the unique challenges of cardiac care in athletes, highlighting the rapidly evolving field of sports EP. The program will examine arrhythmias in athletes, the impact of exercise on cardiovascular health, advances in physiological monitoring and safety, and worldwide approaches to preventing sudden cardiac arrest.

Follow #HRS2026 on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube for real-time updates and emerging news from the meeting. Scientists, clinicians, and HRS leadership will be available for interviews to further discuss specific sessions and innovations in heart rhythm care. Qualified media are invited to register for exclusive press access. Click here for more information.

About the Heart Rhythm Society

The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education, and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients and is the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders. Its mission is to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal healthcare policies and standards. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, D.C., it has a membership of more than 9,000 heart rhythm professionals from 94 countries. For more information, visit HRSonline.org.

About Heart Rhythm 2026

The Heart Rhythm Society's annual Heart Rhythm meeting convenes 10,000 of the world's finest clinicians, scientists, researchers, and innovators in cardiac pacing and electrophysiology. More than 2,000 international experts in the field will serve as faculty for the 200+ educational sessions, forums, symposia, and ceremonies, while 110+ exhibitors will showcase innovative products and services. For more information, visit HeartRhythm.com.

Press Contact:

Bethany Grassley

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703-739-8346

SOURCE Heart Rhythm Society