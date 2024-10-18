Heart Rhythm Society Establishes New Advocacy Organization to Address the Needs of Electrophysiologists and Their Patients

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the formation of Heart Rhythm Advocates, a new, shared vision, cause-related nonprofit 501(c)(4) advocacy organization to complement the primary 501(c)(3) nonprofit structure of the HRS.

This announcement comes at a time when atrial fibrillation (AF) is on the rise, affecting more than 10.5 million Americans.1 A growing patient population, increase in electrophysiology procedures, and rapid innovation in the field have led to elevated government scrutiny on cost, resulting in drastic cuts for reimbursement for common AF procedures. Reductions in reimbursement are making it difficult to retain and attract heart rhythm specialists. Without enough trained cardiac electrophysiologists (EPs), patients with heart rhythm disorders will be at a greater risk of limited access to quality care.

Under its previous structure, HRS led numerous efforts to protect fair reimbursement for AF ablation, gain approval for pulsed field ablation codes, and include ambulatory surgery centers for coverage. The establishment of Heart Rhythm Advocates allows for greater lobbying influence and political activity for the benefit of both patients and HRS members. With more than 45 years of experience advocating for the cardiac electrophysiology (EP) specialty, HRS will be providing $1,000,000 in initial funding to establish its new advocacy arm.

"Heart Rhythm Advocates offers a powerful way to further strengthen HRS' leadership and commitment to serving as the unified voice of EP. This new entity will allow us to expand our impact and support everyone in the EP community, starting with physicians and their patients." Said Kenneth A. Ellenbogen, MD, FHRS, Heart Rhythm Society President. "By taking this big step forward and with the continued support of our members and patients, we will accelerate Heart Rhythm Advocates' ability to influence reimbursement and healthcare policies for the current and future generations of EPs."

The formation of Heart Rhythm Advocates will allow HRS to better address the needs of U.S. members and their patients without compromising the Society's global mission of ending death and suffering due to heart rhythm disorders. By establishing a new entity solely focused on advocating for EPs and all the specialty's stakeholders, HRS further strengthens the organization's dual focus of advancing knowledge and driving innovation. HRS will continue to offer updates on the leading priorities for serving the EP specialty and how members can become involved with Heart Rhythm Advocates.

1. Noubiap JJ, Tang JJ, Teraoka JT, Dewland TA, Marcus GM. Minimum national prevalence of diagnosed atrial fibrillation inferred from California acute care facilities. Journal of the American College of Cardiology. 2024; 84(16): 1501-1508.

About the Heart Rhythm Society

The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education, and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients and the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders. Its mission is to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal healthcare policies and standards. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, D.C., it has a membership of more than 8,600 heart rhythm professionals from 94 countries. For more information, visit HRSonline.org.

