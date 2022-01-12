Heart-Shaped Boxes of Wisconsin Cheese Return for 500 Unsuspecting Cheese Lovers

Because cheese is better when shared with others, the winner gets to bring along three cheese-loving friends of their choice for a custom designed fromage-filled adventure that could include:

A VIP tasting and dinner with a top Wisconsin chef

chef An all-access tour to a local creamery and dairy farm

A $500 cheese allowance to stock up on the world's best cheese

Nominate the cheese lover in your life at WisconsinCheese.com/LoveLanguage and they might be surprised with a heart-shaped box packed with love directly from Wisconsin.

"After last year's launch brought in over 20,000 entries, we knew we had to bring this back and deliver an even better experience for our biggest fans," says Suzanne Fanning, CMO of Wisconsin Cheese and SVP at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Thank you for letting us know that it's not just those of us in Wisconsin who believe cheese is the universal love language."

The limited-edition box features a selection of three artisan Wisconsin cheeses – some crafted on farmsteads, others by multi-generation cheesemakers or Master Cheesemakers, and many are award-winning favorites. Cheeses that may be included in boxes (which will vary) are flavored goudas from Marieke® Gouda and flavored Rubbed Fontal cheeses from Cello, assorted Pine River® cheese spreads, Carr Valley® Menage® and Shullsburg Creamery™ Colby.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook. For serious cheese fanatics who want to celebrate Wisconsin Cheese all year long, consider joining Cheeselandia, Wisconsin's online cheese community.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin