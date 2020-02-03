Heart-Shaped Pizzas Debut at Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Locations Nationwide this February

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is just around the corner and nothing says "I love you" quite like a heart-shaped pizza – unless that delicious pie comes with a side of charitable giving. This February, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) is launching its annual Boston's Cares campaign which aims to fight childhood hunger across the country through a partnership with No Kid Hungry. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.

From February 3 – 14, guests will have the opportunity to donate to the cause by visiting a local Boston's and purchasing gourmet, heart-shaped pizzas and decorative paper hearts to be displayed in the restaurants. Guests can support the cause by visiting their local Boston's and participating in two separate philanthropic initiatives happening at the restaurant including:

Paper hearts – from February 3 – 14, guests are encouraged to decorate and display paper hearts in the restaurant for a minimum donation of $1 . Paper hearts will be on display throughout the month of February.

– from – 14, guests are encouraged to decorate and display paper hearts in the restaurant for a minimum donation of . Paper hearts will be on display throughout the month of February. Heart-shaped pizzas – starting February 7 – 14, $1 from the sale of each heart-shaped pizza will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

"Each year we look forward to our Boston's Cares campaign as it perfectly embodies the values of our brand – giving back to our communities through partnerships with respected organizations such as No Kid Hungry," said Katie Borger, Vice President of Marketing for Boston's. "For over a decade, we have been participating in this fundraiser and we are thrilled to add to our cumulative donations of through this year's efforts."

The Boston's Cares campaign follows the brand's successful charitable giving initiatives in 2019, such National Dine to Donates for Veteran's Day and Mother's Day, Kid's Cards and Round Up for Charity. The Boston's Pizza Foundation, the company's charitable organization, has raised over $1.7 million since launching the Boston's Cares Campaign over a decade ago.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at www.NoKidHungry.org.

