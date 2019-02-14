"Heart Smart for Women: Six S.T.E.P.S. in Six Weeks to Heart-Healthy Living" (Un Corazón Saludable para La Mujer Moderna: Seis P.A.S.O.S. en Seis Semanas para Mantener la Salud del Corazón)

Sadder still, even fewer know what the best prevention options and effective treatments are. In order to communicate the importance of good health and how cardiovascular conditions affect the Latino community, the renowned cardiologists Jennifer H. Mieres, MD, and Stacey E. Rosen, MD, will officially launch a Spanish version of their book "Heart Smart for Women: Six S.T.E.P.S. in Six Weeks to Heart-Healthy Living ( Un Coraz ó n Saludable Para La Mujer Moderna : Seis P.A.S.O.S. en Seis Semanas para Mantener la Salud del Corazó n) on February 14, 2019 .

The authors recognize that heart disease in Latinas will diminish only when there is increased awareness that eighty percent of heart disease is preventable through small and consistent lifestyle choices. Dr. Rosen states, "This book was inspired by thousands of incredible women we have assisted as patients or who we met at conferences. We know that our program works and will allow Latinas to draw up an action plan that will facilitate a life with a healthy and strong heart."

Heart Smart for Women is backed by expert research and includes the stories of patients and their doctors. The book draws on Drs. Mieres and Rosen's fifty years of combined medical experience in the field of cardiology and creates a step by step program for women to adopt lifestyle tools that are essential for the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The doctor's goal is for Latinas to use their book to demystify the science and statistics on heart disease and provides an easy-to-use program to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

"It's not enough to know about heart disease, it's time for Latinas to put this knowledge into practice, so we can really see a positive change," says Dr. Mieres. She continues, "Dr. Rosen and I designed this easy-to-use program to promote awareness among women about how to better transform their lives to prevent heart disease. This book represents our commitment to educate the Latino community, especially women, who are the gatekeepers of their household."

Many Latinas neglect to take care of their health, including famous personalities such as Julia De Burgos, a famous Puerto Rican poetess who died at the young age of 39 as a consequence of her poor state of health. This is why the book launch will be held at the Julia De Burgos Latino Cultural Center, 1680 Lexington Ave. NY. NY 10029, on February 14th 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. as a reminder to Latinas of the importance to take the necessary steps for a healthy living.

Both "Heart Smart for Women", as well as the Spanish version, Un Corazón Saludable para La Mujer Moderna are available for purchase on Amazon.com. Proceeds benefit the ongoing work of the Katz Institute for Women's Health (Northwell Health).

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Jennifer H. Mieres, MD, FACC, FAHA is a Professor of Cardiology and Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and Senior Vice President, Center for Equity of Care, and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer of Northwell Health.

Stacey E. Rosen, MD, FACC, FAHA is a Professor of Cardiology and the Partners Council Professor of Women's Health at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and Vice President, Women's Health, Katz Institute for Women's Health.

