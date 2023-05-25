"Heart" Stepping Stones Lawn Sign Campaign to Benefit Stepping Stones Museum for Children

Custom-designed Lawn Sign Sales Support Museum Access for All

NORWALK, Conn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Young voices can make a difference! Isabella Serrao, a first-grade student in Fairfield, CT, has helped to launch the "Heart Stepping Stones" lawn sign campaign to support access for all children and families to enjoy transformational, play-based learning opportunities at Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk, CT.

Isabella Serrao, a first grade student in Fairfield, CT, created the "Heart" Stepping Stones lawn sign campaign to raise money so that children in need can visit Norwalk CT-based Stepping Stones Museum for Children.

After reading Jan and Mike Berenstain's "The Berenstain Bears Get Involved," Isabella talked with her Dad about ways they could help kids in the community. They discussed the important role Stepping Stones plays in helping children and families of all abilities, experiences, interests, needs and perspectives to access the museum through its Open Arms accessibility initiative.

"When my Dad told me that not everyone is able to visit Stepping Stones, I wanted to change that," said Isabella. "I designed the signs so that people can buy them and put them in their yard to raise money so that all kids can come to the museum to have fun playing and learning, and they can feel proud that they helped."

By purchasing a lawn sign, residents can show their support for the power of playful learning at Stepping Stones but also have an opportunity to display their commitment so others are inspired to help. Signs are available for sale in the museum's gift shop, The Shop at Stepping Stones, or online at www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/signs. For a donation of $45, you'll receive a weather-resistant, 12" X 12" wooden sign with a sturdy wooden stake, perfect for displaying in your front yard or garden.

"At Stepping Stones, our goal is to ensure that all children have the opportunity to better understand the world, build big dreams and have bright futures," said Rhonda Kiest, President and Chief Executive Officer at Stepping Stones. "To meet this goal, we raise more than $1 million annually for our Open Arms initiative, which serves more than 50,000 guests each year, supporting multicultural and multilingual interests, free or reduced fees and other important needs. Isabella is the perfect example of how empowering children helps them make important contributions to their communities and the world."

