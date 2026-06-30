Heart to Heart Hospice Strengthens Cybersecurity Through Partnership with CyberMaxx

Collaboration enhances protection of patient and employee information

PLANO, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart to Heart Hospice, one of the country's largest private providers of hospice care, has partnered with CyberMaxx to strengthen the organization's cybersecurity capabilities and further protect sensitive patient and employee information.

CyberMaxx provides healthcare-focused cybersecurity expertise, continuous security monitoring, endpoint detection and response capabilities, investigation support, and defined escalation pathways. The partnership complements Heart to Heart's internal information technology and security teams while adding specialized expertise and enhanced response capacity.

Heart to Heart Hospice operates across more than 80 clinical and administrative locations in multiple states. The organization supports more than 2,800 employees and clinicians serving more than 4,500 patients. Many members of their care teams work in patients' homes and rely on secure, reliable access to technology throughout the day.

"Our information technology and security teams recognize the importance of protecting patient, employee, and company information without interrupting patient care," said David Ewers, Senior Director of Information Technology for Heart to Heart Hospice. "With that responsibility in mind, we partnered with CyberMaxx to strengthen protection across the organization."

The partnership is part of Heart to Heart's broader commitment to technology, modernization, operational resilience, and responsible growth. Over the past 18 months, the organization has grown by approximately 25 percent while continuing to expand its services into additional communities.

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 80 locations in multiple states. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.

About CyberMaxx

CyberMaxx is a modern MDR leader that combines advanced AI powered threat detection with deep human expertise to deliver faster, smarter, and more comprehensive response. Our commitment to proactive security and a tech-enabled approach equips organizations with cutting-edge technology and the confidence to operate securely in an increasingly complex landscape. Using offensive driven insights to strengthen defensive strategies, we help customers anticipate emerging threats, outmaneuver attackers, and continuously fortify their security posture.

SOURCE Heart To Heart Hospice