Heart to Heart Hospice Expands Service in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City agency joins Heart to Heart Hospice family to meet needs in surrounding area

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart to Heart Hospice, one of the country's largest private providers of hospice care, has expanded its presence in Oklahoma with the recent acquisition of an agency in Oklahoma City. Heart to Heart Hospice of Oklahoma City is now open and serving patients and families across Central Oklahoma.

"It's exciting to welcome the Oklahoma City team to the Heart to Heart Hospice family and to expand our care services in my native state," said Kelly Mitchell, founder and chief executive officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. This is Heart to Heart's second location in Oklahoma following its expansion into Southeastern Oklahoma with the opening of its Durant site in 2024.

Mitchell, who is from Sallisaw, Oklahoma, said the need for quality, comprehensive hospice care continues to grow. "We are anxious to provide more patients and their loved ones with the compassionate care and support they deserve."

Heart to Heart Hospice of Oklahoma City is located at 9012 N. Kelly Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73731. Phone: 405.906.3880.

"Our mission is to care for the whole person, as well as their family members, in the place they call home," said Tracy Sudduth, MSN, RN, CHPN, and Chief Clinical Officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. "We develop a personalized care plan that will honor their wishes and values and truly make a difference for them and their families."

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 65 locations in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.

SOURCE Heart To Heart Hospice